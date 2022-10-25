×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Retrofête Launches Collaboration With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

The five-piece capsule of dresses is slated to launch exclusively on Retrofête.com on Tuesday, followed by Frwd.com in November.

Retrofete and May Mashiah are collaborating on a capsule.
Retrofête and May Mashiah are collaborating on a capsule. Courtesy image.

Retrofête, the New York-based ready-to-wear label, has embarked on its very first collaboration, with Israeli couture designer May Mashiah.

The five-piece capsule of dresses is slated to launch exclusively on Retrofête.com on Tuesday, followed by Frwd.com in November.

A look from the Retrofête x May Mashiah capsule.

Retail prices will range from $1,995 to $4,995. Each of the five styles are crafted by artisans and designed with seductive leg-baring slits and asymmetric cuts. Delicate hand-sewn tulle minis, for example, are hand-sewn with 1,000 crystal stones.

Related Galleries

A look from the Retrofête x May Mashiah collaboration.

“We are thrilled to join forces with such a talented, promising designer — when we discovered May Mashiah we knew we had to collaborate and show her designs to the world,” said Ohad Seroya, creative director of Retrofête. “A natural partnership between two Israeli designers, we both share an appreciation for vintage fashion and unparalleled technique.

“Retrofête and May Mashiah are dedicated to designing a unique collection of dresses that fuse optimism and timelessness with modern glamour. An extension of Retrofête’s life-of-the-party energy, we are elated to reveal this special collaboration to the world,” said Seroya.

A look from the Retrofête x May Mashian collaboration.

“I am proud to collaborate with an established brand such as Retrofête,” said Mashiah, the designer and founder of her namesake brand. “Starting as a made-to-order label in my atelier, it has been my dream to produce a collection to be sold at retail. This has all been made possible through the support of the Retrofête family.

A look from the Retrofete x May Mashiah capsule.

“Together we have organically designed a collection that melds the artistry of draping with Retrofête’s effortlessly sexy silhouettes. We can’t wait to share this nostalgic line of evening dresses that aims to inspire confidence and self-expression with fashion-forward luxury,” she said.

Mashiah is a luxury bridal and eveningwear label that was founded in Tel Aviv in 2017. The line is known for its daring silhouettes, sparkling details and one-of-a-kind pieces.

This month, Retrofête launched a handbag collection. The eight-piece collection is available exclusively for preorder on Retrofête.com (except for the Eclipse Pearl bag, which is available now), followed by major retailers in November. The line retails from $375 to $595, and is adorned with oversize crystals, rhinestone fringe, iridescent pearls and chainmail fabrics.

A campaign image of a Retrofête handbag.

The day-to-evening line includes micro-mini handhelds, plush pouches and freeform shoulder bags.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Hot Summer Bags

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Retrofete Collaborates With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad