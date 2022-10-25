Retrofête Launches Collaboration With May Mashiah, a Tel Aviv Eveningwear Brand

Retrofête, the New York-based ready-to-wear label, has embarked on its very first collaboration, with Israeli couture designer May Mashiah.

The five-piece capsule of dresses is slated to launch exclusively on Retrofête.com on Tuesday, followed by Frwd.com in November.

A look from the Retrofête x May Mashiah capsule.

Retail prices will range from $1,995 to $4,995. Each of the five styles are crafted by artisans and designed with seductive leg-baring slits and asymmetric cuts. Delicate hand-sewn tulle minis, for example, are hand-sewn with 1,000 crystal stones.

A look from the Retrofête x May Mashiah collaboration.

“We are thrilled to join forces with such a talented, promising designer — when we discovered May Mashiah we knew we had to collaborate and show her designs to the world,” said Ohad Seroya, creative director of Retrofête. “A natural partnership between two Israeli designers, we both share an appreciation for vintage fashion and unparalleled technique.

“Retrofête and May Mashiah are dedicated to designing a unique collection of dresses that fuse optimism and timelessness with modern glamour. An extension of Retrofête’s life-of-the-party energy, we are elated to reveal this special collaboration to the world,” said Seroya.

A look from the Retrofête x May Mashian collaboration.

“I am proud to collaborate with an established brand such as Retrofête,” said Mashiah, the designer and founder of her namesake brand. “Starting as a made-to-order label in my atelier, it has been my dream to produce a collection to be sold at retail. This has all been made possible through the support of the Retrofête family.

A look from the Retrofete x May Mashiah capsule.

“Together we have organically designed a collection that melds the artistry of draping with Retrofête’s effortlessly sexy silhouettes. We can’t wait to share this nostalgic line of evening dresses that aims to inspire confidence and self-expression with fashion-forward luxury,” she said.

Mashiah is a luxury bridal and eveningwear label that was founded in Tel Aviv in 2017. The line is known for its daring silhouettes, sparkling details and one-of-a-kind pieces.

This month, Retrofête launched a handbag collection. The eight-piece collection is available exclusively for preorder on Retrofête.com (except for the Eclipse Pearl bag, which is available now), followed by major retailers in November. The line retails from $375 to $595, and is adorned with oversize crystals, rhinestone fringe, iridescent pearls and chainmail fabrics.

A campaign image of a Retrofête handbag.

The day-to-evening line includes micro-mini handhelds, plush pouches and freeform shoulder bags.