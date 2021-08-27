Revolve Takes on NYFW With Multibrand Presentation and Pop-up Shop

Revolve Group, the popular Los Angeles-based online retail company known for apparel targeted at Millennials and Gen Z consumers, wants a piece of New York Fashion Week.

For its first time participating in NYFW, it will launch Revolve Gallery, an innovative, multiroom fashion experience to be held at 20 Hudson Yards. Revolve will create an immersive multibrand exhibition featuring a real-time shopping component, reimagining the “front row” experience while engaging with consumers in a new way.

Revolve Gallery will feature 13 selected designers. Set in a 17,000-square-foot space, each brand will have a designated room transformed to reflect the vision and inspiration for the brand’s collection designed exclusively for Revolve.

Among the brands participating are Bronx and Banco, Cotton, Charlotte Tilbury, Chillhouse, Eaves, Farai London, For Love & Lemons, GHD, Hims & Hers, House of Harlow, Lovers + Friends, LoveShackFancy, LPA and Ronny Kobo.

As examples, House of Harlow will create a room to transport consumers into a mythical forest of natural beauty; LoveShackFrancy will display a vintage-inspired romantic setting, evoking fields of lavender; and For Love & Lemons will create a set design drawing inspired by “Soul Train” and Studio 54 with brights lights and big energy.

Chillhouse is the official nail service sponsor for Revolve Gallery and GHD is the official hair sponsor. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, which will have a custom exhibit room, is the official makeup sponsor.

Cotton Inc. will host an educational and experiential presentation on cotton sustainability and fashion, while showcasing cotton fabrics from various brands found in The Cotton Shop at Revolve.

This museum-like exhibition will encourage consumers to capture content and share on their social media, while also inspiring them to shop. Attendees can shop on site via the Revolve Gallery IRL pop-up shop powered by AfterPay, the exclusive payment platform, or via QR code for immediate purchase on revolve.com.

Mike Karanikolas, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Revolve, said, “Our mission is to always offer the most premium product from brands we know our customers will love, with a shopping experience that inspires discovery. With the new Revolve Gallery concept, we’re offering our customers the opportunity to interact with our brands in an exciting, elevated setting that really brings that experience to life.”

Revolve Gallery will be open to the public on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending Revolve Gallery must be shown prior to entry. Masks will be required by attendees.

Revolve capitalized on its online presence during the pandemic and kept pushing ahead in the second quarter this year, with a big boost from its Forward luxury segment. The company’s net income rose to $31.5 million in the quarter, more than doubling year-ago earnings of $14.2 million. Net sales rose 151 percent year-over-year.

