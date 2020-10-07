LONDON — Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the lineup for the second edition of its upcycled fashion project Re:Style 2020.

Alighieri, E.L.V. Denim, Public School, pushButton, Richard Quinn and Rosie Assoulin have designed capsule collections with discarded raw materials from the car industry to reimagine automotive waste with their own aesthetic for the Korean automobile giant.

Alighieri’s Rosh Mahtani created a set of necklaces, chokers and bracelets made with repurposed seatbelts, car glass and foam materials, as well as gold, silver, bronze and freshwater pearls. London’s sustainable denim label E.L.V. Denim made a jumpsuit from Hyundai leather scraps and upcycled denim. Public School mixed discarded seatbelt webbing and airbag material to create a Fuji Technical Vest.

Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow of Public School said: “We wanted to take on this challenge with Hyundai not only to raise awareness around the urgency of climate change, but as a way to look to other resources and industries for raw materials to upcycle and recycle.”

South Korean brand pushButton’s creation used waste airbag materials and has kept the airbag’s original details. Quinn designed a fitted corset with blue and white floral patterns printed directly onto recycled airbag fabric. Assoulin reimagined a tote bag from seatbelt webbing, carpet fabric and foam repurposed from discarded automotive materials.

Assoulin said: “When Hyundai approached us with the ReStyle project, our interest was immediately piqued. Working with cars, automobiles, heavy machinery, automation is so outside of our usual realm in a way, however, at the same time, very much in our vocabulary with its call to use nontraditional materials.”

Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and global chief marketing officer at the automaker, said “At Hyundai Motor, we understand that ethical consumption and caring for the environment are increasingly important considerations of our customers in the post-COVID-19 world. Through Re:Style 2020, we want to offer another way Hyundai Motor can help customers enjoy the sustainable lifestyle they aspire to.

“By demonstrating that discarded resources can be reimagined into valuable products, Hyundai Motor encourages more industries to see waste as a re-creative opportunity and to work collaboratively toward an environmentally accountable and economically efficient future,” Cho added.

Launched in 2019, the Hyundai Re:Style project aims to “encourage cross-industry collaboration to champion new thinking and innovation in design and manufacturing, reimagining the possibilities of waste at the forefront of global best practices in sustainable and the circular economy,” while Hyundai aims to become the world’s third-largest maker of eco-friendly vehicles by 2025.

The Hyundai Re:Style 2020 project will be launched exclusively with Selfridges online and in-store as a part of the retailer’s Project Earth pop-up from Oct. 13.

The sales of the collection will raise money for the British Fashion Council’s Institute of Positive Fashion, which aims to create an industry blueprint to help brands to understand topics and kickstart a step-change around sustainability, social and human rights agenda.

