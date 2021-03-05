Rick Owens’ fall 2021 show managed to embrace the testing nature of the times, while simultaneously providing inspiration for a freer future.

One of the only designers to incorporate masks at his outdoor Venice show, the models’ social distance against a foggy view of the Adriatic Sea imbued a sense of isolation. A city known for its Carnival and bustling and crowded Piazza San Marco felt silent and almost abandoned.

And yet despite their contemplative nature, the stark designs and staging also reminded (virtual) audiences of a future where travel and exploration exist. Glimpses of the aptly nicknamed “City of Masks” were revealed, and — like us — the models seemed to take it in with a sense of reverence — and a newfound appreciation.

Adam Katz Sinding photographed these “backstage” shots exclusively for WWD, providing a rare peek behind the curtain — once a mainstay of fashion show coverage but in this restricted moment, a more treasured opportunity.

For WWD’s review, see here.