It’s official: Rihanna and LVMH are going into the fashion business together, launching a luxury label comprising accessories, clothing and leather goods. Rihanna has already dominated in the makeup, athleisure and lingerie categories. We take a look back at her career in fashion:

2011: Armani Jeans and Underwear

For one of her first forays into fashion, Rihanna teamed up with Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans to create a capsule collection of T-shirts, biker jackets, denim and lingerie. She also fronted the fall 2011 ad campaigns for both lines.

2013: River Island

Rihanna presented her first women’s collection for the British high-street retailer, collaborating with American designer Adam Selman. “Launching at London Fashion Week is a dream come true for me,” the singer told WWD about her debut runway show.

2014: Puma Taps Rihanna as Creative Director

German sporting goods firm Puma signed the singer as brand ambassador, campaign star and women’s creative director. Rihanna’s first shoe, the Puma Creeper style, sold out in three hours. She went on to design four ready-to-wear collections.

2015: Stance Socks

Rihanna stepped into the socks business with Stance, becoming the brand’s contributing creative director as part of a three-year deal.

2016: Manolo Blahnik

The denim-driven collection, Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik, featured sequins and embroidery influenced by Rihanna’s hand tattoos. On launch day, the brand’s web site crashed several times due to high traffic.

2016: Dior Sunglasses

Rihanna created a range of futuristic sunglasses in collaboration with Dior as part of her brand ambassadorship. The name of the collection was simply Rihanna.

2016-18: Fenty x Puma

Fenty Puma by Rihanna made its debut at New York Fashion Week for fall 2016. The collection was a sport-influenced take on Japanese streetwear, erotica, Goth and the singer’s own style.

For her second and third collections, Rihanna moved to Paris Fashion Week, taking inspiration from the 18th-century French style for spring and collegiate style for fall.

For her last show, back in New York for spring 2018, Rihanna combined surf, motocross and rock-climbing looks.

2017: Fenty Beauty

LVMH signed Rihanna to create a makeup range, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, in the fall of 2017. The brand launched with 40 foundation shades of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. Roughly a year and a half later, the singer has expanded the range to 50 shades and introduced a complementary concealer, also in 50 shades, shining a light on the importance of makeup brands offering inclusive shade ranges for their complexion products.

In December 2018, Fenty Beauty won the WWD Beauty Inc Award for Digital Innovator of the Year.

2017: Chopard

Rihanna brought her Midas touch to Chopard, with a high-jewelry collection codesigned with Chopard copresident and creative director Caroline Scheufele that made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Dubbed Rihanna Loves Chopard, it consisted of one-of-a-kind creations inspired by the singer’s island roots, as well as new takes on house icons.

2018: Savage x Fenty

Rihanna closed out fashion week for fall 2018 with an “immersive experience” for her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection debut, done in partnership with El Segundo, Calif.-based TechStyle Fashion Group.

“The concept really is just about exploring and celebrating women and all different shapes and bodies and designing things that met that,” Rihanna said backstage after the show. Gigi, Bella, Joan Smalls and a pregnant Slick Woods all walked the show.

2019: LVMH

LVMH and Rihanna have been in secret talks to launch a luxury house under her name, and now they made it official. Rihanna’s collection with LVMH will span ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, and is expected to launch later this year.

