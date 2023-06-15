Rodarte to Introduce Exclusive Bridal Collection for Luxury Stores at Amazon

Here comes the bride…to Luxury Stores at Amazon.

Rodarte will introduce its first official bridal collection Thursday exclusively on Luxury Stores at Amazon and Shoprodarte.com. The collection consists of seven designs, which also represent the first bridal offering on Luxury Stores at Amazon.

Retailing from $966 to $2,850, the bridal offering features feminine silhouettes designed to meet the style preferences of today’s modern bride. Fabrics include silk charmeuse, lace and tulle, with designs embellished with details such as gathered ruffles, bias cuts, tiered layers and hand-molded silk flowers.

“We are excited to launch our first bridal collection, exclusively available at Rodarte and Luxury Stores at Amazon,” Kate and Laura Mulleavy, founders and designers of Rodarte, said in a statement. “So many people see bridal opportunities within our pieces that we wanted to expand into the category in a more deliberate manner with a wider offering of textures and materials. With Amazon, we are able to offer a new shopping experience for brides looking for ease and inspiration when searching for the perfect bridal look.”

Two looks from Rodarte’s new bridal collection exclusively for Luxury Stores at Amazon. courtesy shot.

The Mulleavys have designed custom wedding looks in the past, but this is their first official bridal collection. They are designing and manufacturing the bridal collection themselves. Sizes range from 0 to 16, and the collection will be available at Amazon.com/luxurystores and Shoprodarte.com.

“Rodarte is a brand committed to innovation in the service of beautiful and delightful design,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “It is a pleasure to support Kate and Laura Mulleavy as they grow their brand, offering Amazon customers access to exclusive styles for life’s special events.”

The seven bridal looks are an off-white silk satin mid-length slipdress; off-white silk satin halter gown with silk flower detail; off-white floral tulle-tiered ruffle dress with bow belt; off-white silk satin dress with front ruffle detail and silk roses; off-white floral tulle high-neck ruffle dress; off-white silk satin and white lace bias slipdress with slit flower, and off-white silk satin gown-length slipdress.

A bridal look from Rodarte. courtesy shot.

Launched in 2020, Luxury Stores at Amazon features established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands. Brands range from Altuzarra and Elie Saab to Oscar de la Renta and Sergio Hudson. The site also carries pre-owned designs from such designers as Chanel, Fendi, Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.

Rodarte has been selling its designer collection on Luxury Stores at Amazon since 2020. A look at the site shows a broad range of Rodarte dresses and outerwear, as well as Radarte, the designers’ more casual offering of sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts and sweatpants. The bridal collection will be featured in Rodarte’s brand store. The bridal dresses are returnable.

Two looks from Rodarte’s bridal collection exclusively for Luxury Stores at Amazon Courtesy shot.

Among the new designer merchandise on the site is a Rodarte green silk satin halter gown with silk flowers selling at full price for $1,600. The Rodarte brand store on Amazon is having a sale with 40 percent off select styles. Overall, on Luxury Stores on Amazon, there’s a sale on designer ready-to-wear and accessories up to 50 percent.

Rodarte’s black silk ruched dress with ruffles, with a list price of $1,495, is selling for $897, while a red and orange multicolored printed midi-length slipdress, with a list price of $966, is selling for $579.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy founded Rodarte in 2005 in Los Angeles. Their vision has expanded into multiple artistic endeavors, which includes their work as costume designers, writers and directors.

Ironically, for Rodarte’s fall 2023 rtw collection, the designers made a convincing case for the return of the black gown, starting with slinky, Morticia-like styles that had sweeping trumpet sleeves to the floor and off-the-shoulder silhouettes or lacing in front, as reported.