Rosetta Getty Launches Zodiac Signs Collaboration for Pre-fall

Within the pre-fall season, founder and creative director Rosetta Getty is releasing a zodiac-inspired collaboration with astrologist Ilana Kozlov.

Each season, the designer collaborates with an artist. For pre-fall, Kozlov — who was introduced to Getty through mutual friends — illustrated each of the 12 zodiac signs, which were translated into a limited-edition print featured in three collection styles: a mid-length breezy dress, wide panel pant and slit front caftan shirt. Each style is crafted in the brand’s novel shirting fabric, “the Astrology Signs Cotton Poplin,” which was exclusively developed for the collection and sourced by an Italian mill that is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative and certified for sustainable production practices by the Associazione Tessile e Salute and Global Textile Standard.

“Kozlov referenced the ruling signs of Gemini and Cancer to incorporate astrological characteristics. Ilana has written monthly horoscopes that will be released at the beginning of each zodiac month as an extension of this collaboration,” according to the brand. To emphasize the ethereal feel and astrological message, the looks were shot at the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium and are set to release at the beginning of the Gemini month and through the Cancer season.

