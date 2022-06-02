S.S. Daley Wins the 2022 Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

PARIS — S.S. Daley on Thursday won the 2022 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers at a ceremony in Paris.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett revealed the winner at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in the presence of jury members including Kim Jones; Maria Grazia Chiuri; Nigo, the new artistic director of Kenzo; Silvia Venturini Fendi; Stella McCartney; Nicolas Ghesquière, Jonathan Anderson and Delphine Arnault, the force behind the prize and a key talent scout at luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

London-based Steven Stokey-Daley walked away with a grand prize of 300,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at LVMH, parent of brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Loewe and Kenzo.

Olympic gold medallist Eileen Gu presented the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize, revealing the jury named ERL and Winnie New York joint winners of the gong, which comes with 150,000 euros and a year of mentoring.

The LVMH Prize is open to designers under age 40 who have presented and sold at least two collections of women’s, men’s or genderless ready-to-wear.

It has previously been awarded to Nensi Dojaka, who won the 2021 edition; Thebe Magugu; Doublet; Marine Serre; Grace Wales Bonner; Marques’ Almeida, and Thomas Tait. It has also boosted the careers of its runner-up special-prize winners, which include Rokh, Jacquemus and Hood by Air.

