Here’s a new wrinkle in the guest-designer juggernaut: Jean Paul Gaultier is inviting a revolving cast of creatives to pick up his couture scissors, starting with Sacai, WWD has learned.

A Japanese designer who knows her way around sailor stripes and trench coats, Sacai’s Chitose Abe is to create the fall 2020 Gaultier couture collection, kicking off a new life for the house and adding another frisson of intrigue to the next high fashion week in Paris, scheduled for July 5 to 9.