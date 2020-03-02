By  on March 2, 2020

Saks Fifth Avenue is getting behind Bottega Veneta, which has been growing its cool factor under creative director Daniel Lee, the 34-year-old British designer.

Launching Tuesday evening, the New York flagship will dedicate six Fifth Avenue windows to the Italian label. Saks will also carry an exclusive capsule collection that includes women’s and men’s shoes and accessories, as well as women’s dresses and gowns. The capsule will be available at Saks New York, Beverly Hills and San Francisco, and on saks.com. In addition, the first Bottega Veneta shoe shop-in-shop in the U.S. will open at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship.

