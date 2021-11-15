×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spin-off Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Men's

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for Balenciaga’s Hacker Project

Saks Fifth Avenue and Balenciaga have collaborated on a series of Hacker pop-ups inside Saks stores in New York, Houston, Atlanta and Troy, Mich.

Gallery Icon View ALL 7 Photos

Balenciaga has dropped Part Two of its highly anticipated Hacker series, with Saks Fifth Avenue as the exclusive wholesale partner in select cities in the U.S.

Saks and Balenciaga have collaborated on a series of Hacker pop-ups inside Saks stores in New York, Houston, Atlanta and Troy, Mich., where customers can for a limited time shop the collection, which includes women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories.

The Saks x Balenciaga Hacker Project pop-ups will be live in Saks’ New York and Houston locations from today through Dec. 15 on the main floor, and in Saks’ Atlanta and Troy locations from Dec 15 to Jan. 15.

Balenciaga and Gucci  introduced the Hacker Project during their spring 2022 shows, with Part One — the Gucci series — introducing cross-branded Gucci merchandise that featured the Balenciaga signature. Part Two — the Balenciaga series — combines Gucci codes like its enduring colorways, luggage details and logo patterns, with recognizable Balenciaga structures and styling throughout the merchandise.

Related Galleries

As reported, for the Hacker Project, Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, zeroed in mainly on the Florentine house’s iconic GG monogram canvas — which dates back to the ’60s, and transformed it with double-B logos. These appear on a range of bags that are otherwise near ringers for the Gucci ones. With humor and a wink to René Magritte, Gvasalia spray-painted “This Is Not a Gucci Bag” on the largest tote. There are also small leather goods, caps, BB-buckled belts and scarves as part of the series.

Retail prices range from $310 to $3,350. Some of the items at Saks include the Hacker Graffiti medium tote bag, the Hacker BB puffer, the Hacker Graffiti medium duffle bag, and the Hacker BB large belt.

Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer at Saks, said, “We’re thrilled to  partner with Balenciaga on the Hacker collection pop-ups to showcase one of the most anticipated collections of the year. Saks always strives to bring unique products to our customers and we expect the response to exceed our expectations.”

Globally, the Hacker project will be introduced in 74 physical spaces worldwide with Balenciaga pieces that reinterpret Gucci codes.

In addition to Saks Fifth Avenue, pop-up locations are Dover Street Market Hôtel de Coulanges in Paris; Galeries Lafayette in Paris; Harrods in London; Bon Genie in Geneva and Lausanne; Ssense in Montreal; Tokyo Isetan Stage in Japan; Boon the Shop in Seoul; Shinsegae Times Square in Seoul; Lotte Main in Seoul; Harbour City in Hong Kong; Sanlitun — The Red House in Beijing; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; IFS in Changsha; Galaxy in Macau, and Thailand Siam Paragon in Bangkok, as reported.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Balenciaga Names Ludivine Pont as Chief Marketing Officer

The Gucci-Balenciaga Hackathon Continues

 

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad