Sally LaPointe wants you to call her by a different name. Well, a shorter one at least.

Beginning today, June 18, the luxury brand will simply be known as LaPointe.

The re-brand points to the designer’s vision for growth and product category expansions. The move has been several months in the making — and accelerated during the coronavirus quarantine — to invest further in a direct-to-consumer model with a robust web site overhaul.

“The team spent the past year in deep discussion, research and analysis,” said LaPointe. “I’m excited to finally unveil the LaPointe brand and our new approach to luxury e-commerce. It is obviously timely that this milestone coincides with the 10-year anniversary. Now, our potential is really limitless.”

The rebrand comes with a new visual identity affecting the logo, packaging, trim, woven labels and hangtags, along with a streamlined shopping-focused web site experience.

“Our mission was to declutter the e-commerce experience to highlight the product and make the shopping experience easy and uncomplicated,” LaPointe added. “This includes features like “Shop-the-Look.” Our customers typically buy head-to-toe monochromatic looks so we wanted to make this easy.” The web site focuses on in-season product and features pre-fall 2020.

Known for bold monochromatic statement dressing balancing luxury with comfort and transitional day-to-night ease, collections often feature fur both real and faux and tactile fabrics with various forms of sheen. Celebrity fans have included Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, among others. While the re-brand affects the name, the product vision remains unchanged.

LaPointe previewed the next stage for growth during her fall 2020 runway show with handbags and leg covers matching ready-to-wear. “We see expansion of products and categories — building not just a rtw collection, but a lifestyle brand,” she added.

After designing a resort collection from home and celebrating 10 years of business with a re-brand and web site overhaul, the designer is ready for a break: “I’ve been in the process of building a new house. I’m taking any time I can to work on it.”