Maximilian Davis is Salvatore Ferragamo’s New Creative Director

Monday's Digital Daily: March 14, 2022

Davis will join the Italian brand on Wednesday,

Maximilian Davis
Maximilian Davis image courtesy of Ferragamo

MILAN – Salvatore Ferragamo on Monday revealed it has appointed Maximilian Davis as its new creative director, effective March 16.

Born in Manchester and a graduate of London College of Fashion, Davis founded his eponymous brand Maximilian in 2020.

The development explains why the Trinidadian-British fashion designer, who was shortlisted as one of the 20 semifinalists for this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Designers, withdrew from the competition ahead of the opening of the showroom in Paris, as reported.

Davis launched his namesake brand after working as a junior designer at Grace Wales Bonner, who was the winner of the LVMH Prize in 2016. He previously worked as a freelance designer for Mowalola, Asai, and Supriya Lele. Davis holds a bachelor’s degree from the London College of Fashion.

“I am delighted to welcome Maximilian at the house of Ferragamo,” said Marco Gobbetti, CEO of Ferragamo. “The clarity of his vision together with the level of execution and his powerful aesthetic make him one of the most brilliant talents of his generation. His work is defined by elegance, refined sensuality, and constant commitment to quality. Through his lens of contemporary sensibility, he will write a new, exciting chapter for this house built on a heritage of creativity, craftsmanship, sophistication, and outstanding human values”.

“I am deeply honored to be joining Ferragamo, and grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house.” said Davis. “Ferragamo represents a dedication to timeless elegance and sophistication that I find incredibly inspiring. I’m looking forward to articulating my vision,
elevated by the codes of Italian craftsmanship, quality and innovation”.

During a recent call with analysts and journalists, Gobbetti said he believed “a creative direction is useful and important for a maison like Ferragamo and I intend to put in place a creative director.” Paul Andrew, who last held this title, exited last spring.

