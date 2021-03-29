Salvatore Ferragamo is giving a boost to its digital innovation process by entering the world of gaming.

The Florentine luxury company is debuting an online game, available at its official web site, which invites consumers to discover the brand’s spring 2021 collection, as well as some of the fashion house’s most iconic items and elements.

Called “Enigma,” the digital game engages players asking them to solve four enigmas, while exploring several locations in Milan, which served as the set of the short movie that Luca Guadagnino filmed to present Salvatore Ferragamo’s spring collection. Inspired by the short film, which in itself was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s movies, the game enables players to wear the shoes of a detective, looking for clues around the streets of Milan, which are rendered through sophisticated graphics.

“Enigma stems from an idea of enriching the interaction between Ferragamo and the public, increasing the brand’s capacity to engage also with new generations, using the universal language of playing,” said Salvatore Ferragamo chief executive officer Micaela le Divelec Lemmi. “It is an innovative ambitious digital experience that not only reveals the spring-summer 2021 collection, but also aims to create a dynamic engagement with the players who, thanks to simple moves, can choose to penetrate the Ferragamo universe using the touch points, both digital and physical, they are most familiar with.”

The launch of Enigma is part of a wider strategy developed by the company to increase its visibility online and to engage with the new generations of consumers.

Salvatore Ferragamo, which has recently renovated its website, was one of the first luxury brands that at the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 had already developed a compelling digital showroom in collaboration with Hyphen. In addition, last October, the brand, which also offers virtual tours of its brick-and-mortar stores, launched Tremezza Made To Order, a customization project dedicated to the Tremezza men’s shoe collection developed through Microsoft’s cloud computing and mixed reality technologies.

