Sustainability-focused designer Sami Miro debuted her first stand-alone, robust fall collection this week for her brand Sami Miro Vintage. Leading up to fall, the designer debuted a 30-piece collaboration on Heron Preston’s spring runway after gaining momentum from her reworked vintage designs.

The fall launch included a drop of eight limited-run “creative staples” and will be followed by four consecutive drops, each including five to eight styles.

“Pieces that every woman wants and needs in their wardrobe: The perfect T-shirts or tank — pieces she can wear every day but done in a creative way — different kinds of seam lines; a luxurious or raw-edgy twist to everything,” Miro explained of the collection.

Each style is modeled off of Miro’s ongoing “one-of-one” approach to design through reworking and manipulating vintage fabrics into new silhouettes. Instead of selling these garments as one-off designs (as she has done in the past) Miro decided to “take the best one-of-ones” and put them into production for a larger market.

The collection incorporates upcycled and vintage fabrics — denim, leather, high-quality French terry, babyrib, crushed velvet and more — cut to flatter a woman’s figure with edgy, intriguing cuts. The season was lightly inspired by Victorian fashion, incorporating corsets and asymmetrical and V-cut hems, like a long-sleeve baby rib dress with raw seams or a V-cut white sweatsuit set worn by Kylie Jenner and posted on Instagram over the weekend. The full fall collection ranges from $110 for a V-cut tank and goes up to $645. It is currently available on Miro’s e-commerce and will be available with current (Kith) and upcoming retail partners (including FWRD, Revolve and others).