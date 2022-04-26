Saul Nash Wins International Woolmark Prize

LONDON – Saul Nash was named the winner of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize at a ceremony hosted at London’s 180 Strand on Thursday.

The designer will receive 200,000 Australian dollars, or $144,000, in prize money, a series of mentorship to scale his business, and have the chance to be stocked at leading stores, via the International Woolmark Prize Retailer Network.

Nash was chosen from seven finalists, who were tasked with designing a merino wool collection with a less-is-more approach for a judging panel, which included Burberry’s chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, Dazed’s editor in chief Ibrahim Kamara, industrial designer Marc Newson and Shaway Yeh, founder of Yehyehyeh and group style editorial director at Modern Media Group.

The other finalists were Ahluwalia from the U.K.; Egonlab of France; Jordan Dalah of Australia; Mmusomaxwell of South Africa; Peter Do of the U.S., and Rui of China.

The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation went to Mmusomaxwell. The duo Maxwell Boko and Mmuso Potsane will receive 100,000 Australian dollars, or $72,000.

This year’s International Woolmark Prize finalists are part of an alumni network that includes Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, Emily Bode Aujla, Richard Malone, Angel Chen, Gabriela Hearst, Rahul Mishra, and Matty Bovan.

The Woolmark Company is a subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation, a not-for-profit enterprise that conducts research, development, and marketing along the worldwide supply chain for Australian wool on behalf of the approximately 60,000 woolgrowers that help to fund the company.

