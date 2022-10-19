EXCLUSIVE: Schiaparelli Is Having a Paris-Texas Moment

From Plano to Place Vendôme — and back again.

It’ll be quite a homecoming on Wednesday when Texas-born Daniel Roseberry, artistic director of Schiaparelli since 2019, will be feted at Neiman Marcus with a luncheon at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek and a cocktail reception — all to inaugurate a special showcase at the Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas.

His fall 2022 collection for Schiaparelli will be displayed and sold in a 1,000-square-foot space that has been transformed to bring the Surrealist spirit of the house’s Paris headquarters via original “sensationalistic” drawings and displays incorporating such house codes as measuring tape and gold embellishments.

“We have been collaborating with the Neiman Marcus Group for several years and the success encountered with our boutique at Bergdorf Goodman prompted us to imagine other collaborations with them in the United States,” said Delphine Bellini, chief executive officer of Schiaparelli. “We are happy to be welcomed into Daniel Roseberry’s birthplace. It means a lot to us and delights us.”

The installation in what’s known as The Glass House reflects that the U.S. ranks as Schiaparelli’s most important market.

One year ago Schiaparelli established a boutique on the fourth floor of Bergdorf Goodman, marking the first time since it was relaunched by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle in 2012 that the Paris couture house has opened a permanent space outside its boutique-atelier at 21 Place Vendôme in Paris.

A fall look from Schiaparelli. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Schiaparelli’s fall collection, executed mainly in black and bone, is also sold on its e-boutique.

Bellini said the brand shares the Neiman Marcus Group’s “ardent passion for very high-quality products and services” and for giving customers “real added value in terms of creativity, exclusivity and experience.”

She noted that “we own the merchandise and we operate in close collaboration with the Neiman Marcus teams.”

About 100 items of ready-to-wear will be highlighted along with handbags and jewelry. The installation is to remain in place until February.

Neiman Marcus has a long history with the storied couture house, synonymous with shocking pink and Surrealist designs. In 1940, at its downtown Dallas location, the retailer’s principals Stanley Marcus and Carrie Marcus Neiman handed founder Elsa Schiaparelli the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion “to honor a remarkable talent that significantly impacted the history of the fashion industry,” Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus, related.

“Many of our customers know and love Daniel Roseberry’s work and will be thrilled to welcome him back to Texas.,” she added in an interview. “Our customers in Dallas love high fashion and we know they will very much appreciate the essence of Schiaparelli’s bold style and timeless appeal.”

Since making his debut at Schiaparelli in July 2019 after a long tenure at New York-based label Thom Browne, Roseberry has established a reputation for immaculate, sometimes billowing designs peppered with Surrealist gilded body parts. He’s also created viral red-carpet moments on such famous women as Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid and Cardi B.

Todorovich noted that Roseberry’s fall collection contains “some hidden elements” of the brand’s signature eye-searing color and “shocking pink” shopping bags will also be used at Neiman Marcus, similar to the ones used in Paris.

“We want our customers to feel as if they were at the Place Vendôme when they enter the space,” she explained. “As part of Neiman Marcus’ focus on reimagining retail experiences the immersive, exclusive installation echoes the essence of Schiaparelli’s brand.”