EXCLUSIVE: Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

It's the first British flagship boutique for the Paris-based couture house.

The Schiaparelli shop-in-shop at Harrods.
The Schiaparelli shop-in-shop at Harrods. Shaun James Cox/Courtesy of Schiaparelli

PARIS Schiaparelli continues to extend its retail footprint, with the opening of a shop-in-shop at London department store Harrods.

It marks the first British flagship for the storied couture house, and only the second time since it was relaunched by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle in 2012 that it has opened a permanent space outside its boutique-atelier at 21 Place Vendôme in Paris.

In 2021, Schiaparelli established a permanent store at Bergdorf Goodman, followed by a temporary installation for artistic director Daniel Roseberry’s fall 2022 collection at Neiman Marcus in Dallas in October. Schiaparelli’s collections are also sold on its e-boutique.

The 1,500-square-foot boutique on the first floor at Harrods, which opened on Friday, carries a selection of ready-to-wear pieces including tailoring and eveningwear, alongside leather goods, accessories and jewelry. The Padlock, Secret and Face handbags are available in a range of colorways and fabrics, including limited-edition styles, such as the bijoux Face bag.

“The unique position that Harrods occupies in the luxury space makes it the perfect destination for our first shop in the United Kingdom,” said Delphine Bellini, chief executive officer of Schiaparelli.

“Our shared sense of ultimate luxury, customer experience and the power of fantasy makes this partnership such an exciting proposition. We are looking forward to immersing the Harrods customer in the Schiaparelli ready-to-wear universe,” she added.

The Schiaparelli shop-in-shop at Harrods.
The Schiaparelli shop-in-shop at Harrods. Shaun James Cox/Courtesy of Schiaparelli

The shop-in-shop evokes the Surrealist spirit of the house’s headquarters in Paris, with Roseberry referencing the luminaries who worked alongside founder Elsa Schiaparelli, including French interior designer Jean-Michel Frank, Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti and Spanish artist Salvador Dalí.

“Schiaparelli is a truly unique and iconic brand, and to bring it to Harrods for our customers is a true milestone, and one I am immensely proud of,” said Simon Longland, head of menswear and womenswear at Harrods.

“Stemming from Elsa Schiaparelli’s ahead-of-her-time designs and considered silhouettes, through to today under the creative direction of Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli is a truly captivating maison that goes from strength to strength,” he added.

Harrods has been intensifying efforts to offer limited-edition and exclusive products as London struggles to attract foreign visitors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, which was accompanied by the end of duty-free shopping for non-European Union visitors.

Since making his debut at Schiaparelli in July 2019 after a decade-long tenure at New York-based label Thom Browne, Roseberry has established a reputation for immaculate, sometimes billowing designs peppered with Surrealist gilded body parts. He’s also created viral red carpet moments on such famous women as Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid and Cardi B.

The Schiaparelli shop-in-shop at Harrods.
The Schiaparelli shop-in-shop at Harrods. Shaun James Cox/Courtesy of Schiaparelli
