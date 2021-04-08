Sentaler, the Canadian luxury outerwear brand which is 100 percent cruelty-free, fair trade and rooted in sustainability, has launched a long-term environmental commitment, “Forests for the Future,” to help combat the effects of climate change.

A percentage of proceeds from coats purchased through sentaler.com or in the flagship Sentaler showroom in Toronto will be donated to organizations supporting large-scale tree planting, Forest Recovery Canada and Forests Ontario’s 50 Million Tree Program.

“Giving back to the environment and our community has become a personal passion for me and the team at Sentaler,” said Bojana Sentaler, president and designer.

“I am so proud to unveil my new fall 2021-22 collection and share that in our first year of the Forests for the Future initiative, Sentaler has contributed to the planting of 5,000 trees through Forests Ontario’s 50 Million Tree Program. These newly planted trees will create 2.5 hectares of new forest cover and over their lifetime sequester approximately 1,500 metric tonnes of CO2, and this is only the beginning.”

Forests Ontario is a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to increasing tree cover and creating healthy forests through tree planing, stewardship, education and awareness. To date, Forests Ontario and Forest Recovery Canada, Forests Ontario’s national division, have planted more than 34 million trees to create 17,000-plus hectares of new forest across Canada through varied programs.

Sentaler, which is worn by such influential women as Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Anya Taylor-Joy, is sold in such stores as Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom and Holt Renfrew.

Its fall 2021 collection, available exclusively for pre-order on sentaler.com, is entitled Sanctuary, featuring 44 coats made of luxurious Peruvian alpaca fabrics that are 100 percent cruelty-free and fair trade.

Sentaler’s fall campaign has a clear message of self-compassion and female empowerment. Through the campaign, Sentaler is inspiring women to embrace their current state and use this opportunity to invest in themselves. Its campaign video is shot by Damien Bray and edited by Elie Yonick and Paula Hicks.

“With this new Sentaler fall 2021-22 campaign, I hope to inspire women to prioritize themselves and encourage them to continue to acquire knowledge, make time for self care and do what makes them happy,” Sentaler said. “Sentaler Sanctuary is a collection of investment pieces for the woman who is investing in herself.”

To view Sentaler’s campaign video, click here.

