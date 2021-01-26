If Sevdaliza had a middle name — she doesn’t use her last one professionally — it might be “intensity.”

The Iranian-Dutch musical artist has a captivating gaze, a commanding presence and she isn’t afraid of disquieting subjects and imagery. To wit: In the video for the single “Human” from her latest album “Shabrang,” she strips off a hooded robe in a fancy equestrian venue to reveal she is wearing only sparkly pasties over her intimate bits — and has the legs of a horse.

She is known for gender- and genre-bending, her music described as a mix of electronic, indie, trip-hop, alternative R&B and avant-garde. She’s wading into couture week as a model in Iris Van Herpen’s summer show.

WWD: Iris tells me your red dress was inspired partly by the ghost mantis, and the skirt by fungi. How do you feel wearing it?

Sevdaliza: I felt very empowered; it is a special feeling when Iris van Herpen designs a dress especially for you.

WWD: Why did you agree to walk in the fashion show?

Sevdaliza: I felt inspired because I recognize my own artistic process in hers, and indeed our universes collide. She is truly a timeless artist and I felt honored to be part of her show.

WWD: What were your impressions of her atelier?

Sevadliza: Her atelier is incredible, the amount of knowledge and experience flows through every piece. I have visited the atelier more often so I was known to her way of working.

WWD: Iris says she was drawn to you not only for your music, but the way you portray different visions of femininity. Can you talk about your artistic motivation?

Sevdaliza: Something that was born out of pain, has transformed into a mirror, a soundboard that unites people with myself. It draws people that recognize or aspire a part of themselves in me and the other way around. It’s a symbiosis we can’t always comprehend but when it happens, we understand the bigger picture of it all.

WWD: How important is fashion for your music videos and performances?

Sevdaliza: Well, I believe that some fashion is still truly an expression art, instead of made for mass consumption, so I love to incorporate designs that enhance my vision or that inspire me to new works.

