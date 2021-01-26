View Slideshow
If Sevdaliza had a middle name — she doesn’t use her last one professionally — it might be “intensity.”

The Iranian-Dutch musical artist has a captivating gaze, a commanding presence and she isn’t afraid of disquieting subjects and imagery. To wit: In the video for the single “Human” from her latest album “Shabrang,” she strips off a hooded robe in a fancy equestrian venue to reveal she is wearing only sparkly pasties over her intimate bits — and has the legs of a horse.

She is known for gender- and genre-bending, her music described as a mix of electronic, indie, trip-hop, alternative R&B and avant-garde. She’s wading into couture week as a model in Iris Van Herpen’s summer show.

WWD: Iris tells me your red dress was inspired partly by the ghost mantis, and the skirt by fungi. How do you feel wearing it?
Sevdaliza: I felt very empowered; it is a special feeling when Iris van Herpen designs a dress especially for you.

WWD’s Kuba Dabrowski visits Iris Van Herpen's Amsterdam atelier during the fitting for Dutch-Iranian musician Sevdaliza.

WWD: Why did you agree to walk in the fashion show?
Sevdaliza: I felt inspired because I recognize my own artistic process in hers, and indeed our universes collide. She is truly a timeless artist and I felt honored to be part of her show.

WWD: What were your impressions of her atelier?
Sevadliza: Her atelier is incredible, the amount of knowledge and experience flows through every piece. I have visited the atelier more often so I was known to her way of working.

WWD: Iris says she was drawn to you not only for your music, but the way you portray different visions of femininity. Can you talk about your artistic motivation?
Sevdaliza: Something that was born out of pain, has transformed into a mirror, a soundboard that unites people with myself. It draws people that recognize or aspire a part of themselves in me and the other way around. It’s a symbiosis we can’t always comprehend but when it happens, we understand the bigger picture of it all.

WWD’s Kuba Dabrowski visits Iris Van Herpen's Amsterdam atelier during the fitting for Dutch-Iranian musician Sevdaliza.

WWD: How important is fashion for your music videos and performances?
Sevdaliza: Well, I believe that some fashion is still truly an expression art, instead of made for mass consumption, so I love to incorporate designs that enhance my vision or that inspire me to new works.

Haute Couture Iris Van Herpen Sevdaliza
