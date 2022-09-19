×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: World Leaders, Royals, Family Members Gather at Westminster Abbey

Fashion

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

Business

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict COVID-19 Restrictions

From Thursday to Sept. 30, this spring 2023 edition will host more than 64 shows with a focus on local designers.

Shanghai Fashion Week's Taiping Lake Park
Shanghai Fashion Week's Taiping Lake Park venue near Xintiandi. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — After being forced to go digital due to Shanghai’s two-month-long lockdown last season, Shanghai Fashion Week is returning with a physical edition.

From Thursday to Sept. 30, the spring 2023 edition of SFW will host more than 64 shows with a focus on local designers.

Chinese model Lu Yan’s contemporary label Comme Moi, seasoned local designer brands 8on8, Nume, Xu Zhi, Staffonly, Mayali and Garçon by Garçon will show at the official Taiping Lake Park venue near Xintiandi.

SFW will continue its partnership with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, with livestream shows and postshow runway video releases.

Related Galleries

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, SFW will host a series of talks, including the China Fashion Industry Forum in partnership with McKinsey & Co., and the SFW She Power: Fashion Women Forum II.

Some 12 showrooms and trade shows, including a smaller version of Mode, SFW’s official trade show, will continue as planned.

Labelhood, the Shanghai-based emerging designer support platform, will return to The Bund, taking up two historical buildings at Rock Bund, a shopping mall complex.

M Essential Noir, Annenono, Ao Yes, Un Morceau, MTG, Yiben Chen and Yehua Fan will make their runway debut.

“For us, being able to host the event is already a success,” said Tasha Liu, founder of Labelhood.

Stricter screening protocols have been set in place as China sticks to its zero-COVID-19 policy. Show staff must show proof of 24-hour COVID-19 tests for five consecutive days ahead of the event, while fashion showgoers will be required to show 24-hour valid COVID-19 test results to enter SFW venues.

At Ontimeshow, the largest fashion trade show during SFW, sites will be disinfected daily.

For many brands, hosting fashion shows offsite became a popular option in previous seasons, but as the hurdle to gain event approval from local authorities became highly difficult due to COVID-19-related restrictions, sticking with the official venues became the safer option.

Ontimeshow will expand to nine show venues covering more than 29,000 square meters. Its Room Room showroom will feature nine new brands, such as Self-portrait, Qiuhao and Private Policy.

According to Aroma Xie, cofounder and marketing director at Ontimeshow, after noticing an uptick in lifestyle brands on the market, Room Room will introduce 14 fragrance brands to its showroom.

Zemira Xu, Founder of Tube Showroom, said the showroom will reintroduce brands launched during the alternative Hangzhou Showroom last season, including Bad Binch Tongtong, Office H and Structura.

“We will see how this season fares in terms of buyer attendance before deciding if we should do a popup showroom in another city,” said Xu. “At this point, no one is planning ahead of time anymore.”

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Hot Summer Bags

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns Despite Strict

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad