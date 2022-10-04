×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ye Resets Yeezy, Takes on Bernard Arnault and Fashion

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Off-White Announces Partnership With Italian Soccer Team AC Milan

After One Year Online, Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its Physical Format: Hits and Misses

Designers scrambled to meet SFW’s deadlines as the event happened two weeks earlier than usual due to the impending Communist Party National Congress meeting in Beijing.

Comme Moi Spring 2023 Collection at
The Comme Moi spring 2023 collection at Shanghai Fashion Week. Louie Han

SHANGHAI — To stimulate business confidence after Shanghai‘s prolonged two-month lockdown, Shanghai Fashion Week returned to its physical format despite COVID-19-related pushbacks.

Designers scrambled to meet SFW’s deadlines as the event happened two weeks earlier than usual. The original schedule would have been too close to the Communist Party National Congress meeting in Beijing, which is likely to secure an unprecedented third term for China‘s President Xi Jinping.

Lu Yan called it “a mission impossible” but managed to put on a glitzy SFW debut for her womenswear brand Comme Moi at the official Taiping Lake Park venue near Xintiandi. “When SFW asked me to do a show, there was no doubt we would do it,” Lu said.

Related Galleries

Chinese designers, such as 8on8, Garçon by Garçon and Staffonly, also decided to show at Taiping Lake Park. But the overall calendar was populated with more traditional commercial brands, such as Hong Kong menswear label Goldlion’s spin-off line Goldlion3388 and influencer stylist Huohuo Han’s Do Not Tag. Fan Bingbing, the Chinese celebrity involved in a highly publicized tax-evasion scandal four years ago, made a surprise appearance at U/Ti, a local Chinese womenswear brand founded 30 years ago.

For Giovanni Pungetti, managing director of Asia at Tomorrow Group, “less anticipation of events” made this SFW edition feel “low energy.”

For Eric Young, owner of local fashion multibrand store LMDS, glamour was amiss. “It doesn’t feel like a real fashion week,” he said.

“Overall speaking, this fashion week was a little low scale, there’s less happening around the city, fewer global events, fewer people, fewer influencers, fewer ceremonies, a little bit less of everything,” Pungetti said.

“People are excited to go to Europe now, which took out some important protagonists in Shanghai. For instance, Machine-A invited a lot of young designer friends to come to the launch, but they said to me they were in Europe,” he added.

This season, hot-ticket local designers who bring excitement and anticipation to SFW decided to instead concentrate on building influence abroad.

Brands such as Didu, Rui, Ruohan and Caroline Hu opted to show in Paris, Shuting Qiu staged a presentation in Milan, while Susan Fang and Pronounce showed during London Fashion Week.

But for those who stayed in Shanghai, some still managed to offer elements of surprise. Highlights included footwear brand Untitlab‘s immersive art-like presentation “Delirium,” which featured masked models wrestling, venting and storming around a dark room while onlookers were careful not to step on a naked male model lying on the floor.

Untitlab’s Delirium presentation.

“It was an intimate presentation. You could feel their rage and anger up close,” said Chinese influencer Moli Dai. “It’s more attractive when the designers express a certain truth about themselves.”

Dai also liked Penultimate’s informal presentation at XC273, the multibrand store and event space. The brand’s designer, Xiang Gao, dressed friends and family at the casual gathering, as frequent Louis Vuitton collaborator and photographer Feng Li, armed with a selfie-stick and cameras, documented the event.

Penultimate‘s informal presentation at XC273.

Labelhood, a Shanghai-based emerging designer support platform, community and fashion retailer, hosted shows by the Bund for popular brands Shushu/Tong and Louis Shengtao Chen at a soon-to-be-opened retail complex, gathering a crowd of fashion enthusiasts and street-style photographers to the scene.

With less excitement around the shows, retailers were hesitant to buy from new brands. Vicky Yu, the founder of Hug Boutique, said the store has been “more cautious with new brand selections” this season. “We will focus on more easygoing and simple designs with detailing and cut back on more conceptual pieces,” Yu said.

Chengdu designer shop Clap only added Lucency, a local brand known for its market-friendly Y2K designs, to its brand list. “It’s got a lighthearted perspective, with a reasonable price point,” said Luna Xu, buyer at Clap.

But for Young, maintaining commercial viability and having a conceptual edge is still lost on many brands this season.

“New designers should try to figure out what kind of people will appreciate, resonate and purchase their designs, not only focus on personal narratives. Fashion is all about ideas and emotions, but ultimately, it’s not fine art,” Young said.

But Young also pointed to two nascent brands that have hit the sweet spot from the get-go.

Office H, launched by California Institute of the Arts-educated designer Zewei Hong and furniture designer Li Lai, created a sportswear-driven brand with pops of color and mass market-friendly price points. Light outerwear sells for around 1,500 renminbi, or $210, while technical pants go for about 900 renminbi, or $126.

Office H’s spring 2023 collection.

Another highlight this season was Osmos, a knitwear brand launched by Steven Oo, who has a background in knitwear manufacturing for brands like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Coach and Oscar de la Renta. Oo used his textile knowhow to create a sensual knitwear brand priced around 2,000 renminbi, or $281. “Osmos found a balance between independent designer brands and commercial brands. I think it’s a good try,” Young said.

Osmos’ spring 2023 collection.
Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Hot Summer Bags

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Shanghai Fashion Week Returns to Its

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad