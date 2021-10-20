×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Beauty

The Future of Ulta

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

The business has three pillars: Hood by Air, ShayneOliver and Anonymous Club.

Shayne Oliver
Shayne Oliver Courtesy Image

Shayne Oliver, designer, artist and creative director, has unveiled his company’s new structure.

The organization will live under three pillars: Hood by Air; ShayneOliver and Anonymous Club.

Hood by Air will continue as a high streetwear brand offering heritage capsule collections based on classic and new styles. In addition, the brand will collaborate with emerging creatives and established brands.

ShayneOliver is a high-concept luxury women’s wear and men’s wear fashion brand offering seasonal collections.

Anonymous Club is Oliver’s multidisciplinary creative studio that fosters new offers in music, visual art, performance art, creative direction and events.

The first ShayneOliver collection will be introduced as part of Anonymous Club’s three-night residence at The Shed’s Griffin Theater in New York in February 2022.

Related Galleries

Oliver’s PR firm said that he was unavailable to comment.

As reported last year, Oliver reintroduced Hood by Air in July 2020 to be more than a fashion label. Launched 14 years ago, the streetwear brand and collective took a hiatus several years ago.

Oliver began Hood by Air by making T-shirts in his Brooklyn apartment in 2007. The following year he took a break from the brand and reintroduced it in 2012 as a lifestyle collection. Oliver’s subversive runway shows and fluid fashion helped to usher in the luxury streetwear category that has become a fashion mainstay.

An LVMH Young Designers Prize finalist, Oliver amassed a following over the years for Hood by Air through fans such as Kanye West, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. He has also done collaborations with Colmar, Helmut Lang and Diesel.

In 2018, he told WWD that working on capsule collections with established brands “is like a sort of study, like a class of techniques and restraint and skills…[it’s about] making these things that have so much history behind them speak my language.”

 

FOR MORE STORIES: 

 

Hood by Air Returns to Fashion Scene With Shayne Oliver Leading the Way  

Shayne Oliver Presents Capsule Collection with Colmar

Diesel and Shayne Oliver Get  Performative With Red Tag Project

 

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad