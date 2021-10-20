Shayne Oliver Reveals New Organizational Structure

Shayne Oliver, designer, artist and creative director, has unveiled his company’s new structure.

The organization will live under three pillars: Hood by Air; ShayneOliver and Anonymous Club.

Hood by Air will continue as a high streetwear brand offering heritage capsule collections based on classic and new styles. In addition, the brand will collaborate with emerging creatives and established brands.

ShayneOliver is a high-concept luxury women’s wear and men’s wear fashion brand offering seasonal collections.

Anonymous Club is Oliver’s multidisciplinary creative studio that fosters new offers in music, visual art, performance art, creative direction and events.

The first ShayneOliver collection will be introduced as part of Anonymous Club’s three-night residence at The Shed’s Griffin Theater in New York in February 2022.

Oliver’s PR firm said that he was unavailable to comment.

As reported last year, Oliver reintroduced Hood by Air in July 2020 to be more than a fashion label. Launched 14 years ago, the streetwear brand and collective took a hiatus several years ago.

Oliver began Hood by Air by making T-shirts in his Brooklyn apartment in 2007. The following year he took a break from the brand and reintroduced it in 2012 as a lifestyle collection. Oliver’s subversive runway shows and fluid fashion helped to usher in the luxury streetwear category that has become a fashion mainstay.

An LVMH Young Designers Prize finalist, Oliver amassed a following over the years for Hood by Air through fans such as Kanye West, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. He has also done collaborations with Colmar, Helmut Lang and Diesel.

In 2018, he told WWD that working on capsule collections with established brands “is like a sort of study, like a class of techniques and restraint and skills…[it’s about] making these things that have so much history behind them speak my language.”

