By  on February 6, 2020

Shelli Segal, the Los Angeles contemporary sportswear designer who was behind such labels as Laundry by Shelli Segal and Bailey 44, died Feb. 3 at her Los Angeles home. She was 65.

The cause of death was uterine cancer, which she had been fighting for 10 years, said her husband Moshé Elimelech.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers