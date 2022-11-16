×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Accessories

Spring 2023 Accessory Trend: Oversize Bags

EXCLUSIVE: Sheltersuit Is AZ Factory’s Latest Guest ‘Amigo’

The upstart brand, which pivoted to serial collaborations, is firming up its strategy and plotting core collections.

Renderings of the AZ Factory x Sheltersuit bag collection.
Renderings of the AZ Factory X Sheltersuit bag collection. Courtesy of AZ Factory

Exalting its ethos of purposeful creativity with heart, AZ Factory is collaborating with fashion designer Bas Timmer and his Sheltersuit Foundation, which provides people experiencing homelessness with gear to protect them from the elements.

Later this month, Net-a-porter will begin selling a range of small bags and backpacks, each of which will finance a Shelterbag to be donated by local nongovernmental organizations to a person in need.

Disclosing the project exclusively to WWD, Richemont executive Mauro Grimaldi suggested the holiday collaboration with the Dutch charity could become a permanent side project as the strategy at AZ Factory crystallizes.

Related Galleries

“You buy a present for a friend, and you offer something to someone you don’t know, who is in need.…We love the idea,” Grimaldi said in an interview.

After realizing five “product stories” in 2022, all of which were collaborations, AZ Factory next year will unveil a mix of repeat collaborations, surprise guests for Paris Fashion Week shows and couture week, plus pre-collections by the in-house AZ Factory team, whose members were all handpicked by the late founder Alber Elbaz.

The affable designer, who gained international acclaim during a 14-year tenure at Lanvin, died of COVID-19 in April 2021, spawning a strategy of serial collaborations at the fashion start-up, a joint venture with Compagnie Financière Richemont.

Since joining AZ Factory in January, Grimaldi, a strategic adviser to Philippe Fortunato, chief executive officer of Fashion & Accessories Maisons at Richemont, has met with about 60 design talents, evaluating proposals on the basis of business potential, complicity and alignment with the brand’s mission of “smart fashions that care.”

“We experimented a lot over the past year, and we defined a little bit of the tempo for 2023,” he said. “So step by step, we will build an offer that will become a kind of base for our core offer.”

AZ Factory kicked off its “guest amigo” program in March with South African designer Thebe Magugu, then followed up with product “stories” by size-inclusive brand Ester Manas and Lutz Huelle, a fixture of Paris Fashion Week since 2000, and the first seasoned talent to create a collection “with” AZ Factory. (The brand prefers to say “with” rather than “for” to connote its friendship-based approach.)

In July, it teased its approach to couture for Millennials and Gen Z by inviting recent fashion graduate Cyril Bourez to create 35 one-of-a-kind looks interpreting iconic and glam Elbaz designs via upcycled vintage Americana: Hawaiian shirts, sports jerseys and the like.

Citing a strong reaction to the Bourez collection, which nearly sold out, Grimaldi said AZ Factory now offers a “made-to-order” service in which a customer’s favorite garment can be zhushed up with the design flourishes for which Elbaz was known.

Grimaldi said he hopes to unveil its permanent and guest collaborators at the top of 2023, when another “absolute beginner” will be conscripted to create a project for January couture week relevant to new generations.

He touted that all of AZ Factory’s guest talents accrue vital insights into creating, merchandising and marketing a collection, skills that are essential to building a viable fashion business.

Richemont touts AZ Factory as a platform for independent creativity, and one that offers benefits analogous in some ways to fashion prizes, including financial support, but also access to a design studio, atelier, marketing muscle and communications channels.

“They come here with an idea, and they encounter professionals that are among some of the best in the market,” he enthused. “We teach them how to turn an inspiration into a business.”

Bas Timmer at work at AZ Factory. Courtesy of AZ Factory

After meeting with Timmer, the AZ Factory design team unearthed overstock leather and silk to create the utility bags, which will retail from about 180 euros for a mini zippered pouch, up to about 650 euros for a backpack in a mix of animal prints.

Made from upcycled materials, a Sheltersuit is a water- and windproof jacket that can easily be transformed into a sleeping bag. A Shelterbag is a portable, sheltered bed that rolls up into a bag.

The nonprofit organization has already distributed more than 20,000 products.

Grimaldi noted that AZ Factory will also make a donation to the Sheltersuit Foundation, which in 2021 did a collaboration with Richemont-owned Chloé.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Hot Summer Bags

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

AZ Factory, Sheltersuit Collaborate to Help With Homelessness

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad