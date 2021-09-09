Showtime for NYC Sustainable Fashion

FASHION, MUSIC AND MORE: NYC Sustainable Fashion will have its big unveiling Friday evening with its first fashion show, featuring four designers. The show will also highlight visual and performing artists.

“We’re going for a change in how fashion shows relate to the audience, seeking a far more open, entertaining and friendlier experience,” said Gjilberta Lucaj-Cohen, cofounder of NYC Sustainable Fashion, an event and consulting firm for sustainable fashion, formed five months ago.

Patricia NYC

Friday’s event is being held at the Six Summit contemporary art gallery in Midtown. The four designers showing on the runway are Walter Baker, known for fashion forward, flirty dresses and edgy jackets at affordable prices; Patricia NYC, a handcrafted jewelry collection that juxtaposes everyday objects with precious metals, pearls and stones to create custom pieces; Hania New York, a luxury knitwear collection founded by Anya Cole in 2012 and hand knit by craftswomen in New York City, and Tonni 86′ Couture, designed by Mirela Nurce, a fashion and prop designer well known in Albania and the Balkans region. Nurce’s collection will be shown with Ailene Fields jewelry.

“We are particularly passionate about finding ways in which fashion systems can evolve, grow, and ultimately become more sustainable, more equitable and inclusive,” said Vera Lovici, cofounder of NYC Sustainable Fashion.

“Sustainability is becoming the new normal as the fashion world includes environmental and other ethical issues into the brand identity. In other words, eco-activism is going mainstream,” added Lucas-Cohen. She’s also a concert cellist and will be among those performing at Friday’s event, to be a blend of ballet, music, art and fashion.