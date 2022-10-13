Spotlight on Kuzyk Spring 2023

Since emerging label Kuzyk launched in 2019, founder and designer Elizabeth Kuzyk has been carving out a niche space in the market with her vintage-inspired, finely crafted, luxe-meets-cool wardrobe mainstays.

“At Kuzyk, we create vintage heirlooms that never existed — but should have. Each piece is created with an intention. Focusing on less product and curating a timeless, empowering wardrobe. Each piece is designed for a particular muse,” the designer told WWD of her namesake label, which focuses on crafting new collections from mostly deadstock materials (leather, suede and denim are often seen throughout her collections) with small-batch production in partnership with several family-owned and run businesses in Los Angeles, California, and New York.

A look from the Kuzyk spring 2023 collection.

For spring, the designer continued to tap into rock ‘n’ roll and luxe, vintage styles through fashions designed for her muse of the season: Whitney Houston.

“Well, an alternative ending to the life of Whitney Houston. A sliding doors version of Whitney. Imagine a young Whitney in Paris. That talent, that voice, with more of a rockstar attitude and androgynous style. Where she spends a few years quietly living her life in Paris before going to Electric Lady to record the next album she takes on tour. The style is sleek rockstar with a little Paris skateboard kid. The collection consists of, you know, her favorite pieces. What she tosses in two 50 black Birkin as a carryon in a moment’s notice. These clothes are what is in those bags,” she said of the collection’s suburb outerwear (an enveloping reversible hooded shearling lambskin and glazed leather coat), sleek leather pants (a deadstock black lambskin Smith straight-leg pant, styled with a small black bra top) and matching leather sets (the Miles bomber jacket and matching high-waisted pencil skirt, both in red gator embossed lambskin) said to be a rock ‘n’ roll alternative to eveningwear.

A look from the Kuzyk spring 2023 collection.

The line also included white croc-embossed basketball shorts and tie-up cropped babydoll T-shirts, a signature lambskin kimono, a deadstock denim Bobby jacket and more ready-to-wear layers that further emphasize the brand’s take on modern luxury through quality craftsmanship.