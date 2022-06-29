×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Spotlight on Monique Lhuillier Spring 2023

Designer Monique Lhuillier returned to Italy to photograph her celebratory, vibrant collection in the streets and canals of Venice.

Looks from Monique Lhuillier, spring 2023.
Looks from Monique Lhuillier, spring 2023. Courtesy

For spring 2023, designer Monique Lhuillier returned to Italy to photograph her celebratory, vibrant collection in the streets and canals of Venice.

A look from Monique Lhuillier Spring 2023
A look from Monique Lhuillier for spring 2023. Courtesy

Described as “an exuberance of volume, texture and color; it is a fresh, wearable, carefree approach to occasion dressing. Femininity with a punch of rock ‘n’ roll,” the collection is filled with playful meets elegant occasionwear. 

Looks from Monique Lhuillier Spring 2023
Looks from Monique Lhuillier, spring 2023. Courtesy

For spring, the designer upped her signature femininity with a range of sweeping, elegant gowns, dressed-up separates and more “carefree,” short-hemmed frocks, like a yellow sequined minidress beneath an oversized opera coat, or a standout white corset top and liquid sequined minidress with delicate, colorful floral embroideries. There was even a reprise of Mandy Moore’s 2011 Academy Awards tulle gown, updated with cascading gold and silver sequins.

A look from Monique Lhuillier Spring 2023
A look from Monique Lhuillier, spring 2023. Courtesy

Both signature and new styles were given fresh, feminine flare with a smattering of dramatic sleeves, detachable Watteau trains, high-leg slits, tonal opera-length gloves, and eye-catching motifs (an optical Pop Art floral jacquard, or abstract Monet print). In an optimistic palette of Venetian pinks, canary yellow, spearmint green, red, azure, Caribbean blue, metallics and neutrals, the collection offered ample modern glamour for the occasion-driven Lhuillier customer.

A look from Monique Lhuillier Spring 2023
A look from Monique Lhuillier, spring 2023. Courtesy
