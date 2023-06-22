Staud Debuts Pickleball Collection

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Staud is getting into the growing pickleball game craze with the launch of Staud Court.

Designed by Staud cofounder Sarah Staudinger, the collection was crafted to provide functional yet stylish attire for on-or-off the pickleball and tennis courts.

Looks from Staud’s Staud Court collection. Courtesy of Staud.

“Staud Court was inspired by my obsession with the sport. During COVID[-19] I was invited by a group of women to play, having never picked up a paddle in my life. I was instantly hooked; it was a great way to spend time with each other (socially distanced) and get exercise and have fun. It’s a sport that you can pick up almost instantly and I think because of that low barrier to entry for so many people it’s caught on. No matter your age, gender, athletic ability, you can play. This collection came from a gap in the market of chic court-attire that can take you from a game to lunch, is comfortable and is functional,” Staudinger told WWD.

A look from Staud’s Staud Court collection. Courtesy of Staud.

The debut Staud Court collection, priced $95 to $350, includes a range of T-shirts, dresses, tank tops and sportif-minded accessories said to incorporate many of the brand’s signature details. For instance, branded tennis skirts and cardigans; bags with pickleball holder-inserts, and sporty-meets-preppy, fun dresses and knits (an embroidered cardigan boasting a “mythical dog” named Pickles).

“Something both the sport and our brand share in common is a love of dogs. I choose to believe that the sport was named after the founder’s dog Pickles (even though I know it was the other way around),” she said.

Looks from Staud’s Staud Court collection. Courtesy of Staud.

In addition, Staudinger has teamed with Keds for the first time to debut Staud x Keds “The Court Shoe.” “Keds was a dream collaborator on this line because of their American heritage in athletic shoes and also the desperate need for chic shoes for playing the sport,” Staudinger said.

The Staud Court collection is available starting Thursday on the brand’s e-commerce, in Staud stores and exclusively with Saks Fifth Avenue (for select styles).