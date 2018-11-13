LONDON – Stella McCartney is feeling the love with the launch of her first bridal collection at the brand’s stores and retailers including Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Harrods and Nordstrom.

Stella McCartney Made with Love launches Tuesday with nine styles including eight dresses and an ivory tuxedo, all of which are made with sustainable viscose and couture fabrics such as lace and chiffon.

The collection will grow to include accessories, men’s wear and options for flower girls and page boys. WWD first reported the news of a dedicated McCartney bridal collection in June.

McCartney’s bridal customers will also be able to receive a bespoke service in-store, working with the designer’s team to select the right style. Each piece will come with a blue tag sewn onto it, bearing McCartney’s “Made with Love” message, with prices starting at 675 pounds.

McCartney is leveraging the success of the dress she designed for Meghan Markle’s wedding reception in May. As reported in June, she re-issued that dress as a limited edition to mark the opening of her Bond Street store.

McCartney also building on her expertise in bridal: She’s been designing wedding looks for years for customers, friends, family – and herself.

“I feel very protective over the bride, because I know what it was like when I got married, and for me to do my own wedding dress. There are moments that are so personal and private, so emotional and loaded with many different issues,” McCartney told WWD in an interview in June. “I think we are really blessed to have the emotional trust with a woman. She’ll come in and feel the love that we put into everything. What she chooses can be conventional or unconventional. It’s a personal experience. We’ve talked forever about doing this collection, but we’ve really had to think about when the right time would be, for us as a house and the resources we have. And this felt like the right time.”