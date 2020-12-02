PARIS — Sterling Ruby, AZ Factory and Charles de Vilmorin will join the Paris haute couture calendar in January as guests, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced Wednesday.

Twelve members will remain on the calendar: Aelis, Aganovich, Azzaro, Christopher Josse, Georges Hobeika, Imane Ayissi, Julie de Libran, Rahul Mishra, Rvdk Ronald Van Der Kemp, Yuima Nakazato, Ulyana Sergeenko and Zuhair Murad.

The Paris shows will take place on Jan. 25 to 28.

AZ factory is Alber Elbaz’s new start-up, a joint-venture with Compagnie Financière Richemont.

Charles de Vilmorin launched his label in September.

Los Angeles artist-designer Sterling Ruby took part in the Paris Fashion Week ready-to-wear calendar in September, showing a short film condemning President Trump and urging voting participation, with proceeds from sales of the art-to-wear piece featured going to the American Civil Liberties Union.

This year, the French fashion organizing body has adapted to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation of physical shows, by shifting events to the digital realm in July. Runway shows resumed in the fall, but much of Paris Fashion Week took place online.

At its annual meeting in September, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode renewed its executive committee and board of directors for two years, signaling continuity as the industry navigates coronavirus disruptions.