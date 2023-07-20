EXCLUSIVE: Versace Taps Stray Kids’ Hyunjin as New Global Brand Ambassador

MILAN — It was only a matter of time before Versace, known for its strong ties with celebrities, would tap into K-pop.

The Italian luxury house has appointed Hyunjin from boy band Stray Kids its new global brand ambassador, making its first push into the South Korean music phenomenon that is taking over the fashion and luxury worlds.

Among his first commitments in the role, Hyunjin — who boasts a combined social media following of 72.3 millions fans — will front the Versace Holiday 2023 campaign, composed of images and videos, to be launched in November.

“I am delighted Hyunjin is joining the Versace family. I am constantly inspired by new voices defining culture around the world and for me Hyunjin has great new energy and creativity. I love his confidence and freedom of expression. He is a true Versace man,” said Donatella Versace, the brand’s chief creative officer.

To be sure, the designer has been instrumental in forging ties with many celebrities over the years, having most recently opened her creative atelier to Dua Lipa for the “La Vacanza” codesigned cruise collection unveiled in Cannes last May.

“I’m so excited to be starting my Versace journey as a global ambassador and to make beautiful moments together,” said Hyunjin. “I am both inspired and honored to play a part in the house’s truly amazing heritage, and that Donatella believes I have the Versace attitude. I’m filled with anticipation and can’t wait to experience the artistic synergy with her,” he added.

Teasing Thursday’s announcement, Hyunjin attended Versace’s “La Vacanza” fashion show alongside American rapper Future, actress Simone Ashley and singer Troye Sivan, among other guests, as well as the official opening of a Versace pop-up in Seoul earlier this month.

In his role he joins the likes of Chinese singer, actress and model Chris Lee, who fronted the Versace Icons campaign alongside Anne Hathaway.

On Friday, Stray Kids will headline the opening night of the three-day Lollapalooza festival in Paris. The eight-member K-pop band includes Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., in addition to Hyunjin, a dancer, rapper and vocalist.

The boy band was formed in 2017 through the namesake reality show by JYP Entertainment. Originally a nine-member group, Woojin left the group for personal reasons in October 2019.

Stray Kids released their first extended play “Mixtape” in January 2018. The group’s first studio album, “Go Live,” was released in 2020, becoming their first platinum-certified one. In 2021 they released their second — and first million-selling — studio album, “Noeasy,” before signing with Republic Records for promotion in the U.S. in 2022 on the back of which their EP “Maxident” sold three million copies.

Earlier this month the group released their third studio album, “5-Star” and will soon embark on their latest tour “5-Star Dome Tour” kicking off in Fukuoka, Japan, on Aug. 16 and touching down in South Korea. In addition to the Lollapalooza music festival in Paris, Stray Kids is expected to perform at the Global Citizen Festival in New York in September.

In recent years the influence of K-pop has become more visible in the global luxury market.

On the men’s front, earlier this week Cartier tapped K-pop superstar Kim Taehyung — aka V, from BTS — as its newest global brand ambassador, while Loewe recruited NCT’s Taeyong as a global brand ambassador ahead of its spring 2024 men’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

This year Prada tapped the seven members of Enhypen as its brand ambassadors; Dior signed BTS member Jimin as a global ambassador; Valentino named BTS member Suga as a brand ambassador, and Givenchy unveiled Taeyang, a member of Big Bang and a solo artist, as its brand ambassador.

After the pandemic, the South Korean luxury market has registered upbeat growth. According to Euromonitor, luxury retail value sales in South Korea is projected to grow 8 percent year-on-year to 19.4 trillion South Korean won, or $15 billion, in 2022.