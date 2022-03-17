Suzie Kondi Opens Dimes Square Store

Australian-born, New York-based designer Suzie Kondi is opening the doors of her first New York City storefront to the public on Thursday.

After founding her namesake label of mix-and-match lifestyle garb in 2018, Kondi’s saw immense growth during the pandemic, expanding her offering from signature, colorful velour tracksuits into terry renditions, lightweight gauze layers and myriad new cashmere and hand-knits. The brand’s sales grew significantly, both internally and through wholesale partners (now including Net-a-porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Goop); Kondi opened her first flagship store in Amagansett, N.Y., in the summer of 2020, and now, the second “Dimes Square” Lower East Side location at 15 Orchard Street (the former home of CW Pencil Enterprise).

“I just want to hug New York. After everything we’ve been through, this feels like a real hug and moment, and I love this neighborhood.…This feels like a true representation [of the brand],” Kondi said during a walk-through of the downtown space, which will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The interior of Suzie Kondi’s Orchard Street store. Jody Kivort

Much like her ready-to-wear, Kondi blends “bohemian beach and downtown sophistication” in her storefront designs. With Luis Barragán-inspired exteriors designed by Carter Reddy and interiors by Kondi’s longtime friends and collaborators Dufner Heighes, the 700-square-foot location features custom-made brass railings, a lush ’70s Sonia Delaunay-inspired textile on display (with an upcoming fall collection sweater to match), and herringbone wood floors with decor from Dinosaur Designs, John Derian and more.

Kondi’s Orchard Street store, like her Amagansett location, will not only offer new collections of rtw and accessories, but also a selection of artisanal in-store decor exclusives and collaborations.