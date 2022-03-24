Tanya Taylor Launches Spring Capsule for Neiman Marcus

New York designer Tanya Taylor has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition spring ready-to-wear capsule for Neiman Marcus.

“This collection is designed for a woman who loves color, has confidence with her personal style, and is excited to mix a sporty and artful attitude for spring,” Taylor said.

Comprised of six pieces, priced $245 to $565, the capsule offers the designer’s elevated, colorful elan, inspired by her floral-adorned spring collection.

Styles include a crop top, off-the-shoulder top, full-length skirt, poplin shirting, a textured jumpsuit and slim knit dress in the brand’s signature prints, fabrications (sporty knit jacquard and viscose compact knitwear) and techniques (including hand-beaded embroideries).