Tanya Taylor Launches Spring Capsule for Neiman Marcus

New York designer Tanya Taylor has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition spring ready-to-wear capsule for Neiman Marcus.

A look from Tanyya Taylor's spring
A look from Tanya Taylor's spring capsule for Neiman Marcus. Courtesy

New York designer Tanya Taylor has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition spring ready-to-wear capsule for Neiman Marcus.

“This collection is designed for a woman who loves color, has confidence with her personal style, and is excited to mix a sporty and artful attitude for spring,” Taylor said.

A look from Tanya Taylor's spring capsule for Neiman Marcus.
A look from Tanya Taylor’s spring capsule for Neiman Marcus. Courtesy

Comprised of six pieces, priced $245 to $565, the capsule offers the designer’s elevated, colorful elan, inspired by her floral-adorned spring collection.

Styles include a crop top, off-the-shoulder top, full-length skirt, poplin shirting, a textured jumpsuit and slim knit dress in the brand’s signature prints, fabrications (sporty knit jacquard and viscose compact knitwear) and techniques (including hand-beaded embroideries).

A look from Tanya Taylor's spring capsule for Neiman Marcus.
A look from Tanya Taylor’s spring capsule for Neiman Marcus. Courtesy
