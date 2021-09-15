×
The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees and Honorees Revealed

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards will take place Nov. 10 at the Pool  + The Grill within the Seagram Building on Park Avenue.

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees
Dapper Dan will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Courtesy

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has revealed the nominees and honorees for the 2021 CDFA Fashion Awards.

The awards will take place Nov. 10 at the Pool + The Grill within the Seagram Building on Park Avenue. The event marks a return to an in-person format after the 2020 CFDA fashion Awards were held digitally via CFDA’s Runway360 platform on Sept. 14, 2020.

This year, the nominees for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Catherine Holstein for Khaite; Christopher John Rogers; Gabriela Hearst; Marc Jacobs, and Peter Do.

Nominees for American Menswear Designer of the Year are Emily Adams Bode for Bode; Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God; Mike Amiri for Amiri; Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Thom Browne.

For American Accessories Designer of the Year, the contenders are Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row; Aurora James for Brother Vellies; Gabriela Hearst; Stuart Vevers for Coach, and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.

The nominees for American Emerging Designer of the Year are Edvin Thompson for Theophilio; Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL; Jameel Mohammed for Khiry; Kenneth Nicholson, and Maisie Schloss for Maisie Wilen.

The International Women’s Designer of the Year nominees are Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta; Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga; Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada; Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, and Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus.

Vying for International Men’s Designer of the Year are  Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta; Dries Van Noten; Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, Rick Owens, and Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

The Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert will go to Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge, a call urging retailers to commit 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominees
Aurora James Courtesy shot.

The Environmental Sustainability Award will be given to Patagonia, the outdoor clothing and gear company based in Ventura, Calif.

The Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard will be presented to Nina Garcia, editor in chief of Elle, who is also a judge of the Bravo/Lifetime reality TV program, “Project Runway.”

Nina Garcia
Nina Garcia Lexie Moreland/WWD

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Dapper Dan, the Harlem, N.Y.-based designer and haberdasher.

Yeohlee Teng, the fashion designer who moved to New York from Malaysia to study at the Parsons School of Design and established her own label, Yeohlee, in 1981, will receive  the Board of Directors’ Tribute.

Additional awards will be disclosed in the coming weeks.

“The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards mark the much-anticipated in-person return to our biggest fundraiser for CFDA’s scholarship program,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA. “We’re also incredibly pleased to see several talented names among the nominees for the first time. American fashion is experiencing a renewed energy, and the designers play a significant role in the future trajectory of our industry.”

Nominations for each award category were submitted by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, comprised of members of the CFDA, along with top fashion retailers, journalists and stylists.

 

