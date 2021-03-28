MILAN — The Attico continues to expand its product offering.

The Milan-based brand founded by Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini is entering the world of beachwear with the “State of Nature” capsule collection.

Offering 15 styles, spanning from bikinis to one-piece swimsuits, as well as a cropped T-shirt and a tubular miniskirt, the capsule mixes sexy, feminine touches with more athletic cuts. The designs are crafted from Lycra, both smooth and ribbed, as well as from a coated fabric with a metallic finishing. The color palette includes The Attico’s signature vibrant tones of hot pink, turquoise, orange, lime green, along with a chic brown shade. Mainly developed in solids, the capsule also features two prints, including a zebra pattern and a psychedelic, multicolor motif. Chains and torchon details enrich some of the styles.

“Summer is our favorite season and we really had a desire to create our own swimsuits,” said Tordini. “Our biggest goal has been finding the right cuts and silhouettes, to give our swimsuits a sexy touch, but always staying elegant and never vulgar.”

For the launch of the capsule, which retails at between 190 euros for basic bikini sets and 370 euros for a one-piece design with a chain embellishment, The Attico tapped South African photographer Henrik Purienne, who shot the collection on two models on a sandy beach in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Since we called the collection ‘State of Nature,’ we wanted to really communicate through the images and the video shot by Purienne the tight link that every woman experiences during the summer with the elements, such as the sand of the beach or the water of the ocean,” said Ambrosio. “We tried to convey a sense of peace and harmony with the environment, which is something we think that people really dream of after these long months at home.”

Debuting on Monday on The Attico’s official online store and on Mytheresa, the beachwear capsule collection will be soon be available in 80 selected doors around the world.

“This is a first capsule, but we are already planning a full collection for next summer,” said Tordini, explaining that beachwear will become a stable category for the brand.

The Attico, which is mainly known for its bold and flamboyant cocktail and evening attire, in February launched its first genderless streetwear capsule, called “Life at Large,” which is available at around 200 global retailers.

The brand in 2018 received an investment from Remo Ruffini, who acquired a 49 percent stake in the company through a vehicle called Archive Srl, controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding Srl. In July it revealed its decision to change its presentation schedule, unveiling two main collections a year, along with a range of capsules focused on different product categories.

