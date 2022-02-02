The Webster’s Palm Beach Pop-up to Feature Dee Ocleppo’s Collection

The Dee Ocleppo collection is headed to The Webster this month and will first be offered at the Palm Beach pop-up before becoming part of the collections housed across the retailer’s South Beach, Miramar (Montecito, Calif.) and New York locations.

The lineup will feature Ocleppo’s tote bags, alongside a selection of her pink-soled shoes including slingbacks, pumps, slides and mules. In addition, her silk twill scarves from a collaboration with artist Ashley Longshore and the Los Angeles postcard Como tote and matching envelope in collaboration with Janan Shihadeh, most known for her work in illustration customization with Goyard, Harvey Nichols, Hermès and Louis Vuitton, will be carried.

The Webster’s 1,800-square-foot Palm Beach pop-up opened last month at 139 North County Road and is expected to stay open until April.

Ocleppo-Hilfiger will kick off the partnership with an event at the pop-up that she will host, along with Marigay McKee, general partner at Fernbrook Capital Management, and Laure Heriard Dubreuil, founder and creative director of The Webster. Lydia McKee, Marigay’s daughter, will have three original artworks displayed across Dee Ocleppo handbags and available for sale. The artist will also be accepting private commissions for customization with her artwork at the event.

Dubreuil said of Ocleppo-Hilfiger: “I am honored that she has chosen our new Palm Beach boutique to elevate our partnership and has entrusted us with our approach to retail. She has such a keen eye for design, and it will be a welcomed part of our curation.”

Ocleppo-Hilfiger, who is also creative director of Judith Leiber, has recently added 100 percent silk separates to her ready-to-wear offerings. Similar to the cashmere collection launched last fall, the silk collection features pajamas that can be worn both outside and in the home.

The pajamas come in black ($400), with an option for an embroidered monogram, and a palm print ($450). There’s a long-sleeve button-up top and matching pants with a subtle tuxedo pant braid down the outer leg seam, and matching piping accentuating the cuffs and collar of the shirt. The special embroidered monogram was introduced in the previous season’s collection of cashmere, and more letters are being offered.

“I’ve been wearing the silks as separates. I’ll wear the [silk] pants with a T-shirt, or the [silk] top with black leather pants,” Ocleppo-Hilfiger said.

“The silk pajamas have become my new track suit. I’ll even wear them at night with high heels and jewelry, and they’re the most comfortable thing,” she said.

Dee Hilfiger-Ocleppo in her black silk separates. courtesy shot.

The palm print pajamas are sized extra small to extra large, and the black set comes in small, medium, large and extra large. Ocleppo-Hilfiger said she also designed a series of handbags and shoes in the palm print.

“Silk is one of my favorite raw materials, which I’m delighted to introduce into my collections of everyday closet staple styles. It’s one of the most environmentally friendly materials and biodegradable, which is important as sustainability becomes increasingly important, but above all, it’s one of the most beautiful fabrics against bare skin. Similar to how a shoe can change the way one walks, silk certainly informs the way one can feel,” she said.

The silk line is also available on DeeOcleppo.com and at Fivestory.

