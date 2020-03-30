By  on March 30, 2020

Thomas Carney, a ubiquitous presence at New York Fashion Week events for more than two decades, died March 27 as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

Carney, 70, a member of the “fashion police” that are front and center as the black-suited security guards who man the shows, was a former court officer who worked at Brooklyn-based Citadel Security Agency.

