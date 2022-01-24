Tom Ford Cancels New York Show Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks

Tom Ford has decided to cancel his New York fashion show, which was scheduled for Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., due to COVID-19.

The company said that due to COVID-19 outbreaks over the past few weeks in the atelier and the design studio in Los Angeles, as well as recent shutdowns in their factories in Italy, the Tom Ford collection won’t be ready to show in New York as originally planned.

Ford was expected to be the final show during NYFW, which runs Feb. 11 through Feb. 16.

“I am incredibly disappointed not to be able to present a show during New York Fashion Week as I feel strongly that a live presentation is the best way to convey a clear message for the season,” Ford said. “We have struggled internally over the past month with many of our staff out with COVID-19 in our design studio and atelier in Los Angeles as well as in our factories in Italy. We have tried everything possible to avoid canceling our New York show, but ultimately are faced with the sad fact that we will simply not have a completed collection in time for New York Fashion Week.”

In lieu of a live show, the fall 2022 collection imagery will be released digitally at a later date with timing to be announced in the weeks to come, the company said.

Ford is chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

