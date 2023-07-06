Tom Ford to Present Spring 2024 Womenswear Collection During Milan Fashion Week

Tom Ford, which is now under the ownership of the Estée Lauder Cos., will present its spring 2024 womenswear collection during Milan Fashion Week in September. This will be the debut womenswear collection designed by Peter Hawkings, following his appointment as creative director in April.

“I am honored to have been appointed creative director of Tom Ford and to have this unique opportunity to help write the next chapter in the brand’s future. Italian craftsmanship and excellence have been a source of inspiration for our collections, and I am delighted to be showing during Milan Fashion Week,” said Hawkings.

Hawkings is not the only designer who will be debuting at Milan Fashion Week. Gucci’s new creative director Sabato De Sarno will present his first show for the brand in September. He joins from Valentino and succeeds Alessandro Michele in the role.

In November, Lauder acquired Tom Ford’s company in a deal valued at $2.8 billion. Lauder has owned Tom Ford Beauty and Tom Ford Parfums since 2006. Under Lauder, Ford’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear is licensed to Ermenegildo Zegna Group, which previously held the license for menswear. Zegna also owns Thom Browne. Marcolin Group has the long-term license for Tom Ford Eyewear.

At the time of the acquisition’s closing in April, Lauder appointed Guillaume Jesel president and chief executive officer of Tom Ford and Hawkings creative director. A CEO of Tom Ford Fashion is expected to be revealed this month and begin in the third quarter, as reported. Tom Ford and Domenico De Sole will serve as brand advisers through the end of the year.

Hawkings, who was Ford’s longtime collaborator and has been with the brand for 17 years, was previously senior vice president of Tom Ford menswear. His new responsibilities include oversight of womenswear, menswear and accessory categories and lead designer for the fashion segment and fashion shows. He reports directly to Jesel and the new CEO of Tom Ford Fashion, when that person is hired.

Hawkings, who received a master of arts degree in menswear from Central Saint Martins, began his career in 1998 at Gucci under the helm of Ford and worked closely with him on the development of the Gucci menswear collections. He left Gucci in 2006 to join Ford that year in the launch of his eponymous brand, and oversaw the design and production of menswear, eventually adding accessories including eyewear, leather goods (bags and shoes) and jewelry.

“Peter is one of the world’s most accomplished menswear designers. His design experience working under Tom Ford is unparalleled and his commitment to quality is relentless,” said Jesel in April. “There is no one more perfectly suited than Peter to carry the founder’s legendary creative vision into the future.”