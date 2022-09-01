×
Tommy Hilfiger Collaborates With British Designer Richard Quinn on Limited-edition Capsule

The capsule mixes Quinn's signature use of bold pattern and exaggerated silhouettes with Hilfiger's take on American classics.

An ad image from the Tommy
An ad image from the Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn capsule. Adrienne Raquel, courtesy shot.

Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp., is ready to unveil Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn, a capsule codesigned by Tommy Hilfiger and designer Richard Quinn, who received the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2018.

The capsule blends Quinn’s signature use of bold pattern and exaggerated silhouettes with Hilfiger’s take on American classics, from the varsity jacket to the five-pocket jeans to the chino and leather jacket. Overall, there are 40 pieces, inspired by various cultural archetypes such as punk, explorer, cheerleader and jock.

The newly launched “TH Monogram,” reported in WWD last week, is remixed with Quinn’s signature daisy design and emblazoned onto puffer jacket, peacoats, athletic backpacks and hold-alls.

Quinn, who was born in London, established his label in 2016 after graduating from the Fashion MA program at Central Saint Martins. He is known for his distinctive signature, subverting couture with elements of punk, experimenting with extreme volumes and striking color.

As for the capsule, a varsity jacket is decorated with unique motifs that combine Quinn’s daisy with emblems of collegiate and Americana style. An iconic English rose pattern appears on formal trousers, billowing outerwear and classic tailoring in Scottish tartan. Throughout, there’s experimental mismatching and shifts in the scale of repeated motifs. Textiles include printed velours and high-density twills. Accessories such as patterned boots and silk scarves are among the offerings.

For adults, jackets retail from $390 to $1,490, tops are $290 to $490, pants are $290 to $390, footwear is $390 to $490, and accessories are $130 to $490.

An ad image from the Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn capsule.

The Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn kids’ line offers six miniature versions of the main collection. Functional outerwear includes a reversible monogram puffer and premium quality varsity jacket. Playful prints, fabrics and textures are featured on elevated knits, denims and stretch velour. Kids’ prices are turtleneck for $269, leggings for $199, puffer for $849, sweater for $299, denim for $199, and leather jackets for $649.

A look from the Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn ad campaign.

“I’ve always been inspired by working with creatives who push boundaries, and Richard is no exception,” Hilfiger said. “We’ve brought together our two distinct aesthetics to create a rebellious take on modern prep. It’s unexpected and optimistic, and reflects the playful spirit at the heart of both brands.”

“Tommy and I share the same obsession for prints and textiles, so it was a natural joy to balance and combine our visions for this collaboration,” Quinn said. “It was inspiring to dive into Tommy’s archives and find the iconic pieces that became the canvases for our co-creation. We pushed ourselves to be dramatic and vibrant with every detail — in the pursuit of progress — and the final pieces do not disappoint.”

The daisy and emblem featured in ad campaign image for Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn capsule

The capsule is documented in a campaign photographed by Adrienne Raquel that celebrates the collection’s launch with a conceptual film and a series of activations.

Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn will launch online on tommy.com and in select Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide, starting Thursday, as well as in select stores such as Printemps, Selfridges, KaDeWe, Antonia, Deliberti and Folli Follie.

