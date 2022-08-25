Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for Its ‘TH Monogram’ Collection for Fall

Tommy Hilfiger has created a new monogram with British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. The new logo will appear for the first time in the fall 2022 collection, which will be shown on the runway Sept. 11 during New York Fashion Week.

After extensive research into the Tommy Hilfiger archive, Purcell reinterpreted the motifs he discovered on signature pieces from the brand’s design history. Created from an interlocking T and H, the monogram aims to bring a new perspective to prep sensibility.

“Since 1985, the ‘TH’ monogram has stood for authentic prep style, playfully reinvented for all,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Fergus Purcell has been a truly inspiring collaborator. His elevated approach and connection to street culture is unique. It has been a joy to reinvent our monogram with him — for 2022 and beyond.”

“What I love about the brand is that it’s high impact; very colorful, very confident and very immediate,” added Purcell. “”These were the inspirations that drive my design, and the desire to make something that was new and iconic, but also felt as though it could have existed already. I’m very pleased with the results.”

Purcell’s new motif has inspired Hilfiger’s fall “TH Monogram” collection, which is offered for women, men and children. Premium monogrammed pieces are offered in the brand’s signature burgundy, navy and snow white. The monogram is abstracted into allover pattern on puffers, accessories and unisex styles. On certain pieces such as the Rocky Parker and across tailoring, it is depicted as a tonal lattice.

In the offering, casualwear is produced in premium wool and recycled yarns. Prep classics feature recycled down and feature intricate jacquard. Statement-placed embroidered monograms, leather panelling and metal-trim buttons are among the embellishments.

The monogram will be rolled out worldwide across physical and digital experiences as well as dedicated partnerships.