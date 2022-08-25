×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch Shares Climb on YNAP Deal

Fashion

Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld Had So Much in Common

Fashion

WWD Launches WWD Store

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for Its ‘TH Monogram’ Collection for Fall

The new monogram was created in collaboration with British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell.

Tommy Hilfiger has created a new
Tommy Hilfiger has created a new monogram with British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. courtesy

Tommy Hilfiger has created a new monogram with British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. The new logo will appear for the first time in the fall 2022 collection, which will be shown on the runway Sept. 11 during New York Fashion Week.

After extensive research into the Tommy Hilfiger archive, Purcell reinterpreted the motifs he discovered on signature pieces from the brand’s design history. Created from an interlocking T and H, the monogram aims to bring a new perspective to prep sensibility.

“Since 1985, the ‘TH’ monogram has stood for authentic prep style, playfully reinvented for all,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Fergus Purcell has been a truly inspiring collaborator. His elevated approach and connection to street culture is unique. It has been a joy to reinvent our monogram with him — for 2022 and beyond.”

Related Galleries

“What I love about the brand is that it’s high impact; very colorful, very confident and very immediate,” added Purcell. “”These were the inspirations that drive my design, and the desire to make something that was new and iconic, but also felt as though it could have existed already. I’m very pleased with the results.”

Purcell’s new motif has inspired Hilfiger’s fall “TH Monogram” collection, which is offered for women, men and children. Premium monogrammed pieces are offered in the brand’s signature burgundy, navy and snow white. The monogram is abstracted into allover pattern on puffers, accessories and unisex styles. On certain pieces such as the Rocky Parker and across tailoring, it is depicted as a tonal lattice.

In the offering, casualwear is produced in premium wool and recycled yarns. Prep classics feature recycled down and feature intricate jacquard. Statement-placed embroidered monograms, leather panelling and metal-trim buttons are among the embellishments.

The monogram will be rolled out worldwide across physical and digital experiences as well as dedicated partnerships.

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Hot Summer Bags

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad