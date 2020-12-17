Tommy Hilfiger has launched its first Tommy’s Drop Shop, featuring three micro-capsules codesigned by collaborators Jonny Banger (@sportsbanger), Mago Dovjenko (@iammago) and Toby Evans (@zome.work).

Tommy’s Drop Shop, which was revealed in October, is Hilfiger’s latest platform for creators from all areas of pop culture to collaborate on limited-edition releases. Each drop features gender-neutral hoodies and T-shirts available in a maximum quantity of 500 units per style and are made from 100 percent organic cotton or recycled cotton.

The release will be available in all European markets exclusively on tommy.com, starting today. In all three drops, the hoodies are 95 pounds and the T-shirts are 40 pounds.

“Pop culture has infused everything we’ve done for over 35 years,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Tommy’s Drop Shop takes this influence to new heights. The platform allows us to collaborate with even more creatives, tell even more inspiring stories and celebrate even more perspectives and walks of life. It is the embodiment of what we love to do, and I’m so excited to add it to our legacy.”

Drop 1.1 highlights Sports Banger, the independent British lifestyle brand that seeks to redefine bootlegging in the modern age. Founded in 2013 by Banger, the unisex sportswear line explores British culture and translates it into products and experiences. Sports Banger has collaborated with an expanding collective of designers, performers, musicians and DJs. In his capsule, Banger flips the Tommy Jeans flag on its head; channels an old rave flyer, and reinterprets a signature Hilfiger pair of blue and red gloves worn by R&B musician, Aaliyah.

Drop 1.2 is designed by Berlin-based Dovjenko, a creative director, graphic designer, illustrator, digital influencer and event host. Dovjenko started out producing Surrealist drawings, which were first recognized by global brands when he was 14 years old. He holds the record as the youngest artist to ever collaborate with top global, household-name brands. He continues to partner with major brands in his role as creative director and illustrator. In his capsule for the Tommy Drop Shop, Dovjenko acknowledges spontaneous self-expression by “freestyling” in his design process and deconstructing the iconic Hilfiger flag. His T-shirt and hoodie feature psychedelic and graffiti-style art, including a lava lamp-inspired, oversize smiling heart.

Drop 1.3 styles, designed by London-based Evans, founder of Studio Zome, are inspired by the creative director’s concept-driven work, which spans design, brand identity and creative direction. Evans has worked with a range of industry brands, platforms and artists. In his Tommy Drop designs, he reinterprets Hilfiger’s brand codes with a T-shirt and hoodie that tell a story of what paths Hilfiger himself may have pursued in a parallel universe had he not become a fashion designer.

Earlier this month, Martijn Hagman, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, spoke to WWD about the benefits of the Tommy Drop Shop program.

“What is interesting about the drop shop and the smaller collaborations, you have all this creative talent, and you ask for their interpretation of the Tommy Hilfiger brand. What is their twist to our products? That clash is sparking a lot of creativity that also resonates really well with the end consumer. It’s fresh, it’s exciting, it’s unexpected and that’s what we’re trying to achieve. To bring those sparks every month in much smaller capsules than the bigger collaborations we’ve seen in the past,” Hagman said.

The second Tommy’s Drop Shop micro-capsule will launch in February.

