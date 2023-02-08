Prada, Vuitton and Schiaparelli Won the Attention Sweepstakes at January Fashion Weeks

The grand entrances of Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli show last month — the former in an animal-head gown, the latter dipped in red crystals — helped the brand win the attention sweepstakes at the haute couture shows in Paris.

Jenner and Doja Cat generated the lion’s share of the media impact value (MIV) for Schiaparelli — 78 percent to be exact — and helped it quadruple its MIV since last season to $44.5 million, according to the latest tallies of January fashion weeks by data firm Launchmetrics.

Launchmetrics’ proprietary media impact value figure tallies the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social and print), inclusive of paid, owned and earned mediums.

Meanwhile, the men’s shows in Milan and Paris leveraged K-pop and television stars to win greater attention for their fall 2023 collections.

Dior, where Maria Grazia Chiuri paraded a collection inspired by Josephine Baker, came in second during couture week with a total MIV of $36.8 million, more than doubling what the brand generated last season.

The front-row appearance of Jisoo, one of the members of South Korean girl band Blackpink, earned Dior $4.2 million in MIV thanks to her sharing the experience on social channels.

Chanel came in third with $26.3 million in MIV, a 73 percent increase over the fall 2022 couture show last July. “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink contributed $1.1 million in MIV, while the brand relied heavily on its own media channels to entice attention.

Sharing its insights for the recent men’s fashion weeks in Milan and Paris, Launchmetrics cited a 32 percent increase in MIV to $184.6 million, with the value of content on TikTok almost quadrupling to $13.6 million.

Prada came out on top with $40.4 million in media impact value, with celebrities generating 61 percent of the total, headlined by the seven members of South Korean boy band Enhypen, who attended a fashion show together for the first time.

Enhypen band members at Prada ’s fall 2023 men’s show on Jan. 15 in Milan. Getty Images

Roughly half of Prada’s MIV originated from the Asia Pacific region, with Korean stars Jaehyun, The Boyz and Twice also drawing attention.

Gucci came in second at $15.4 million, despite the exit of creative director Alessandro Michele. The dedicated menswear show — Gucci shows were previously coed — benefited from attendance of Asian celebrities and influencers, including singers Kai and Lu Han.

Attendance by Japanese celebrities and the debut of a Baguette-inspired bag helped Fendi score third place among Milan men’s shows, earning $5.9 million in MIV.

Men’s fashion week in Paris generated $98.2 million in total, with TikTok’s share zooming 276 percent. Launchmetrics highlighted a shift to quality over quantity in terms of content, with total placements down by 8,000 compared to the June 2022 shows.

Louis Vuitton’s high-energy fashion spectacle, which featured a live performance by Spanish singer Rosalía and a front-row appearance by Chinese rapper Jackson Wang, came out on top with $27.2 million in MIV, a 91 percent increase over the last season.

Robert Pattinson, who performed T.S. Eliot’s poem “The Waste Land” with Gwendoline Christie on giant screens behind Dior’s fall runway, helped the brand’s men’s show generate $21.5 million and come in second place.

Meanwhile, “Wednesday” actress Jenna Ortega — appearing alongside costar Percy Hynes White in the front row — contributed $2 million to the total $9.8 million garnered by Saint Laurent’s men’s show. A live piano performance by Charlotte Gainsbourg for the finale kicked in $1.6 million.