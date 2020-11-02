Underscoring the importance of the Asia-Pacific region, Tory Burch LLC has named Thibault Villet president of APAC, effective Dec. 28.

In his new role, Villet will oversee all aspects of the brand’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region, reporting to Pierre-Yves Roussel, chief executive officer of Tory Burch.

Most recently Villet was Asia president of One in Beauty, the entity that combined the Revlon and Arden brands.

“The development of our business in Asia is a strategic priority for us,” said Roussel. “Recruiting an executive with Thibault’s depth of experience is a testament to our continued commitment to the region. His entrepreneurial mindset and impressive track record in our industry make him a natural fit and a welcome addition to our team. I look forward to working with him.”

Villet has extensive retail and digital experience and has spent much of his career in the APAC region. During his tenure at One in Beauty, Elizabeth Arden became the number-seven prestige brand on China’s e-commerce platforms. He also led the digital transformation of the brand in the region. Earlier, he was chairman and cofounder of Mei.com, a leading Chinese luxury and fashion flash-sale retailer that was acquired by Alibaba in July 2015. Before that Villet was the first Greater China president at Coach and vice president of the Luxury Products Division for the L’Oréal Group in Japan and in China.

“I have long admired Tory Burch as a purpose-led company, for its iconic, beautiful designs and for the superior quality of its products. The company’s growth in the APAC region has been impressive, and I am excited about working with the team and building on the brand’s extraordinary strengths,” said Villet.