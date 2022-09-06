Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Tory Burch on Tuesday debuted her latest collection of luxe athleticwear for Tory Sport. For the fall 2022 season, the designer continued to push forward optimism through versatile American sportswear styles designed for every day.

Like her recent mainline ready-to-wear collections, Burch noted Claire McCardell as inspiration for her, “pioneering concept of a capsule collection — composed of effortless, interchangeable separates. Focusing on pieces that are versatile and easy to layer, we introduce a turtleneck dress, quilted skirts and cropped trousers.”

A look from Tory Sport for fall 2022.

Additionally, the return of travel influenced this idea of adventure and “freedom of movement and convertibility” with a mix of luxurious-meets-accessible lifestyle layers, as in a wool convertible tailored coat or oversized blazer with detachable ballistic nylon dickies, or a bomber jacket with zip-off sleeves that can be transformed into a vest and backpack-pouch. The idea of multifaceted functionality could also be seen across the collection’s technical fabrications: a laser-cut four-way stretch woven, merino terry, cashmere-wool, quilted semi-dull polyester, calvary twill, ripstop nylon woven with fine Italian yarn, weather-resistant loden merino melton wool and more.

A look from Tory Sport for fall 2022.

The collection look book offered sartorial appeal through a smart, layered-up approach to its technical golf, hiking, walking (i.e., tracksuits) and tennis layers; sleek technical outerwear, and accessories with elevated sportswear (a wide-legged merino cashmere pant, boxy polo and menswear-inspired tailored jackets and blazer). Across categories, the fall collection subtly riffs on retro nostalgia with ’70s-inspired seasonal floral, wallpaper and abstract art prints (especially strong on a puffer vest), as well as an updated bestselling Fair Isle motif in filament yarn sweaters.

A look from Tory Sport for fall 2022.

“Colorful details — buttons, needle-punched polka dots and seasonal interior labels round out the collection with levity and artistry,” the designer told WWD of the collection’s palette of earthy greens, citrusy yellows and fall-forward sesame, natural heather, allspice, root, wine-tasting and black hues.