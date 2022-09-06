×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Takes Men’s Spring 2023 Show to China’s Aranya Gold Coast

Eye

Inside Armani Beauty’s Star-Packed Dinner During Venice Film Festival

Business

Alexander Wang Receives Funding From Chinese Investors

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Tory Burch has debuted Tory Sport's latest collection of luxe sportswear for the fall season.

A look from Tory Sport for
A look from Tory Sport for fall 2022. Courtesy

Tory Burch on Tuesday debuted her latest collection of luxe athleticwear for Tory Sport. For the fall 2022 season, the designer continued to push forward optimism through versatile American sportswear styles designed for every day. 

Like her recent mainline ready-to-wear collections, Burch noted Claire McCardell as inspiration for her, “pioneering concept of a capsule collection — composed of effortless, interchangeable separates. Focusing on pieces that are versatile and easy to layer, we introduce a turtleneck dress, quilted skirts and cropped trousers.” 

A look from Tory Sport for fall 2022.

Additionally, the return of travel influenced this idea of adventure and “freedom of movement and convertibility” with a mix of luxurious-meets-accessible lifestyle layers, as in a wool convertible tailored coat or oversized blazer with detachable ballistic nylon dickies, or a bomber jacket with zip-off sleeves that can be transformed into a vest and backpack-pouch. The idea of multifaceted functionality could also be seen across the collection’s technical fabrications: a laser-cut four-way stretch woven, merino terry, cashmere-wool, quilted semi-dull polyester, calvary twill, ripstop nylon woven with fine Italian yarn, weather-resistant loden merino melton wool and more.

Related Galleries

A look from Tory Sport for fall 2022.

The collection look book offered sartorial appeal through a smart, layered-up approach to its technical golf, hiking, walking (i.e., tracksuits) and tennis layers; sleek technical outerwear, and accessories with elevated sportswear (a wide-legged merino cashmere pant, boxy polo and menswear-inspired tailored jackets and blazer). Across categories, the fall collection subtly riffs on retro nostalgia with ’70s-inspired seasonal floral, wallpaper and abstract art prints (especially strong on a puffer vest), as well as an updated bestselling Fair Isle motif in filament yarn sweaters.

A look from Tory Sport for fall 2022.

“Colorful details — buttons, needle-punched polka dots and seasonal interior labels round out the collection with levity and artistry,” the designer told WWD of the collection’s palette of earthy greens, citrusy yellows and fall-forward sesame, natural heather, allspice, root, wine-tasting and black hues. 

A look from Tory Sport for fall 2022
Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tory Sport Launches Fall 2022 Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad