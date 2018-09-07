“Just the sight of this color signals excitement, pure energy and passion that relays a sexy quality attached to it, and yet it has an underlying warmth that makes it a very approachable red.” That was a quote about fiesta red *pictured, which is one of the twelve mostly vibrant colors that dominate the Pantone Color Institute's spring color trend report. Check out the link in our bio for the other 11 colors. #wwdeye
Still looking to get your hands on a pair of Balenciaga sneakers? No worries. The brand launched a limited-time corner shop in Selfridges where customers can cop the latest Balenciaga shoe- available in four colorways: white and orange, black, yellow and gray, and blue and orange. In the event you won't be stopping by UK any time soon, one week prior to the launch a limited quantity will be available for preorder online. #wwdfashion
Chanel has picked The Metropolitan Museum of Art for its next Métiers d’Art show on Dec. 4. @chanelofficial has a long association with New York, a city that Coco Chanel first visited in 1931. U.S. department stores were among her strongest early supporters, having carried her first hat collections from 1912. “Karl Lagerfeld is also very attached to the American mega-city whose energy and light he has always loved to capture,” Chanel said.
Tap the link in our bio to know all the details. #wwdnews
From Timothée Chalamet in "Beautiful Boy" to Barry Jenkins' follow-up to "Moonlight," there are a few movies and TV series that we are excited about. Festival season kicked off Thursday in Venice and goes into high gear on Sept. 6 with the Toronto International Film Festival, where many of this upcoming season’s awards contenders will screen for audiences for the first time. Tap the link in our bio to find out more. #wwdeye
Internet sensation @Chiaraferragni married her rapper love @Fedez in a ceremony fit for a royal. She was a vision in a custom couture wedding dress made by none other than @Dior. Tap the link in our bio to know all the details. Photo by @gildaambrosio
If looks could kill. @Stellamaxwell is one of those people you can't put into a box. She's best know for her Victoria's Secret Angel status but she isn't your typical girly girl. Here, she talks to us about her latest collaboration with @7forallmankind and her tips and tricks that get her through fashion week. #wwdeye
@Wmag may be for sale but that isn't stopping Stefano Tonchi. For this month's issue, Cate Blanchett leads the first all-female issue — but it isn't to make a political statement. Tonchi did however say that the experience of creating the issue opened his eyes to just how few women are often behind the lens. This comes off the heels of Vogue's September issue, in which cover star Beyoncé tapped the first-ever African-American photographer to shoot the cover in the publication’s 126 years. Read more at the link in are bio. #wwdmedia
@Diesel is dishing up a surprisingly tasty new collaboration: Diesel x Mustafa’s Gemüse Kebap. For those who don't know, the vegetable kebab stand in the Berin’s Kreuzberg district is legendary. As for the consistently irreverent Diesel, the Italian brand sent out a cookbook instead of a look book for this limited-edition line, produced in a 4,000-piece run. Cookbook takeaways include “Creativity is a super important ingredient. [It] comes after fresh tomatoes on my list,” from Mustafa. Or Diesel’s suggestion that “This collection is the new avocado on toast.” #wwdfashion