GmbH Designers Are Leaving Trussardi: Sources

Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby, the design duo behind the GmbH label, are parting ways with Trussardi after almost two years as creative directors of the Milan-based house, WWD has learned.

According to sources, Işık and Huseby revealed the development to their teams on Tuesday.

The designers and representatives for the Italian luxury company could not immediately be reached for comment.

The development comes amid a big shakeup at Trussardi.

Earlier this month, WWD reported that the entire board of directors of the Milan-based company had resigned, and that chief executive officer Sebastian Suhl was no longer in charge.

It is understood the goal is to restructure Trussardi for a potential sale. Three parties have expressed an interest in the company, whose employees have been put in “cassa integrazione,” a government-funded redundancy pay since February that is expected to extend until the end of April, as reported.

The GmbH duo unveiled their first collection for Trussardi for the fall 2022 season, reimagining the house’s greyhound logo into a graphic circular form inspired by the ouroboros, and bringing the brand back to the Milan runway.

Trussardi RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Trussardi

Their edgy and modernist designs for Trussardi have received largely positive reviews and have been worn by the likes of Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. For fall 2023, they took inspiration from Milan’s Ladies Who Lunch, yielding a Trussardi collection hinged on big furry coats, pencil skirts, turtlenecks and quilted leather.

The designers also influenced the remodeling of the Palazzo Trussardi, which reopened last year with a café, restaurant and flagship boutique.

Işık and Huseby shot to prominence with their Berlin-based label GmbH, launched in 2016, gaining renown for its commitment to inclusivity and sustainability and a socially engaged perspective.

It is understood they will now devote their full attention to their own brand.

Their fall 2023 GmbH lineup marked a departure from their usual political stance, which is rooted in the experience of growing up gay, Muslim and across cultures. (Isik is Turkish German and Huseby is Pakistani Norwegian.) The coed effort for fall 2023 hinged on suits with stoles that trailed on the floor or were tightly wrapped around the torso and tied with a bow.