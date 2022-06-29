×
Trussardi to Open Restaurant, Café With Chef Giancarlo Perbellini

The locales will be unveiled in the fall at the company's palazzo in Milan near La Scala theater.

Palazzo Trussardi
Palazzo Trussardi courtesy of Trussardi

MILAN — The restructuring of Palazzo Trussardi alla Scala is beginning to take shape as the Milan-based brand revealed it plans to open a restaurant and a café onsite in a partnership with Michelin-starred chef Giancarlo Perbellini.

The locations are expected to be unveiled in the fall in the building, which houses Trussardi’s headquarters and where the new flagship will also be revealed.

Sebastian Suhl, chief executive officer of the luxury house, said Perbellini will help revive Palazzo Trussardi, describing the chef as “one of Italy’s finest, who shares the vision of our maison; one of modernity, creativity and casual elegance. Giancarlo has worked closely with us to manifest our philosophy of inclusivity and sustainability together with a contemporary approach to food. The dining experiences will constitute a key feature of our flagship, a modern Milanese lifestyle hub of fashion, culture and food.”

Suhl said the restaurant and the café’s prime location, being adjacent to the La Scala theater, will be a draw for both a local and international clientele seeking “modern Italian experiences.”

Giancarlo Perbellini
Giancarlo Perbellini courtesy of Trussardi

The restaurant and the café will be architecturally designed to flow from the store, for a seamless experience between food and fashion, Suhl said.

Perbellini has accrued two Michelin stars and has been recognized with national and international awards. President of the Bocuse d’Or from 2010 to 2016, he leads a diverse group of eating establishments across Italy — ranging from fine dining restaurants to accessible, casual dining experiences — including his flagship Casa Perbellini in Verona, and his approach to food is focused on seasonality and the territory.

The palazzo is being entirely redesigned and Café Trussardi by Giancarlo Perbellini will be located on the ground floor. It will feature a communal table for a casual and modern dining experience. All-day dining, from breakfast to after-dinner cocktails, will be created with fresh seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. It will also carry Perbellini’s first pasticceria, or pastry, offer in Milan.

Ristorante Trussardi by Giancarlo Perbellini will be a contemporary take on the traditional Italian osteria and be located on the first floor.

“This partnership is a positive meeting of the minds of Trussardi and Perbellini, through which we can showcase our idea of a contemporary Italian restaurant in an iconic place that represents history, culture and fashion, and where we are happily part of a new moment for the house — and I thank Trussardi for this opportunity. Designing the locations together, we shared the same values, and we enthusiastically came up with new, very innovative spaces,” Perbellini said.

In February, ahead of Trussardi’s first show by creative directors Serhat Isik and Benjamin A. Huseby, Suhl said that the palazzo after the renovation “won’t be anything at all like before.” The executive, who appointed the design duo behind the label GmbH in May last year, has been regrouping Trussardi’s different activities under one roof, building a new digital, marketing and management team, since his arrival in October 2020.

However, Suhl insisted at the time that Trussardi — one of the first fashion houses to feature a restaurant in its palazzo — would continue to make food a key element of the brand’s lifestyle appeal. The restaurant was never an afterthought, obtaining several awards, such as the first Michelin star under the lead of chef Andrea Berton in 2008.

The company marks 111 years in business in 2022.

Suhl, who has worked over the years in executive positions at Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Prada, joined Trussardi at a moment of change, after Italian independent asset management company QuattroR, chaired by Andrea Morante which specializes in corporate restructuring, took a controlling stake in the company in 2019.

