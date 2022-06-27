×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Luxottica Founder Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies Aged 87

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

Valentino has pledged to help restore the mosaics of the Caracalla baths where a dinner will be held after the show.

Pierpaolo Piccioli
Pierpaolo Piccioli at the opening party in A Coruña for the Lindbergh exhibition. Courtesy image

MILAN — “It will be an unprecedented event,” said Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, speaking about the upcoming Valentino fall 2022 couture show scheduled to be held in the Italian capital on July 8.

The show will be a way “to give back” to the city of Rome, said Valentino’s chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini during a press conference held and livestreamed on Monday morning in the Italian capital.

The couture house will stage the show across a few streets in an area running from Piazza Mignanelli, housing its headquarters, and the nearby Spanish Steps, but not many details were available to keep the surprise alive.

Venturini revealed that Valentino has pledged an undisclosed sum to restore the mosaics of the Terme di Caracalla, the city’s antique and second-largest Roman public baths, where a dinner will be held after the show, and it will also donate new palm trees to replace some ailing ones near the Spanish Steps.

Related Galleries

Students from a number of fashion and design schools will be admitted to the couture show and to cap this off, Valentino will open its archives July 10 to 12 to visitors, including said students.

“This has been my long-harbored dream,” said creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli of staging the show in the city. “Rome is the stage of our daily activities, and it’s not only a touristic site, we are proudly aware of the identity of this beautiful city where contrasts coexist everywhere.”

The show will be called “The Beginning.” Piccioli said it may sound counterintuitive after his 23 years at the company, “but in couture it’s always a new beginning.”

The designer emphasized a series of messages that have long been dear to him, ranging from inclusivity, diversity and building a community to speaking out about social and political issues through fashion, “otherwise beauty would just be empty and superficial. I feel it is my duty to talk about this historical moment and for values we believe in. Images have this power and there’s no need for explanations. We must speak up as we see that certain rights should not be taken for granted, we must fight every day for rights that are of all human beings” — comments as timely as ever given the current context.

“Fashion has a responsibility through beauty. We must give a voice to those that do not have one. I think Valentino in the past was associated with lifestyle, people that would share superficial things, castles, cars, dogs. For me today, Valentino should stand for a community that shares the same values, which are also my values,” the designer said.

Piccioli also said the collection stems from “an ideal conversation with Valentino Garavani, but not as a homage and without nostalgia, but rather as in a dialogue with him.”

The designer hinted at the possibility that individuals other than professional models and perhaps some of the seamstresses would be part of the show, as it is “the people that change” these iconic Roman landmarks, which are an “extension of out atelier, where we live our daily lives, not only touristic sites.”

Gualtieri and Alessandro Onorato, city councilor with responsibilities over major events, tourism, sports and fashion, touted the event as marking “a return of Rome as a fashion capital.” There will be special lighting, 10 locations in the city “customized” in Valentino, 82 banners, 120 signboards and 750 institutional fliers in town to “rediscover our pride in Rome through beauty,” Onorato said.

The event will be the beginning of a month of initiatives that will involve the whole city, including couture week AltaRoma, and will show “that investing in Rome can be done, and quickly and we want to relaunch the city as an international stage [for events].” He said the idea is to work with Milan and Italy’s Camera della Moda. “I have already met [chairman] Carlo Capasa and we want to work with the association, not in contrast with it,” Onorato said.

Valentino has traditionally presented its couture collections in Paris, but Rome has been a stage for the brand before.

The restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic drove Piccioli to hold Valentino’s fall 2020 couture show, “Of Grace and LIght,” in July that year at the Cinecittà studios outside Rome in front of a very small group of journalists. The performance included a striking video filmed by Nick Knight, followed by a presentation of 15 white gowns as high as 16 feet worn by the likes of Mariacarla Boscono and Vittoria Ceretti perched on swings suspended from the ceiling or installed on towering, hidden platforms.

In January last year, as Italy faced another wave of the pandemic, the couture show was unveiled digitally, and called “Code Temporal,” and Piccioli selected the 14th-century Palazzo Colonna in Rome to stage the show.

Last July, the “Valentino Des Ateliers” fall 2021-22 couture collection was held in Venice at the Gaggiandre at the Arsenale.

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Hot Summer Bags

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

City of Rome Preparing for Valentino

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad